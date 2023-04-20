McDonald County Press obituaries for April 20, 2023

Gilbert Ivan Spears

June 10, 1936

April 13, 2023

Gilbert Ivan Spears, 86, of Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at his residence.

He was born June 10, 1936, in Anderson to Leonard and Hattie (Kinslow) Spears. He resided in California for several years before returning home to Anderson in the late 1970s. He worked as a union pipefitter throughout his life, traveling the country and working on various pipelines. He enjoyed horses and his daily trips to the Oriental House in Neosho. He was a veteran of the National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Betsy Danner and Daniel Spears; and two sisters, Marty and Peggy.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Spears of the home, whom he married Feb. 24, 1978; three children, Randy Paulson, Gilbert Paulson, and Angela Spears; five grandchildren; a brother, Ted Spears; and two sisters, Terri Burns and Kerry Durham.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Pastor Cecil Hall officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

JB Varndell

Jan. 7, 1941

April 12, 2023

JB Varndell, 82, of Joplin, Mo., died April 12, 2023. His final days were spent surrounded by the women to whom he had devoted his life.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1941, to Jay and Margaret Varndell in Anderson, Mo. Raised in Pineville, Mo., he graduated from Pineville High School in 1958. He married Mary Rowan Mouck on May 24, 1961, in Pineville. He served with the Air Police in the U.S. Air Force. Afterward he was a police officer with the Kansas City Police Department. In 1971, the family moved back to Pineville, and he took over his father-in-law's poultry business for several years. He eventually took a position working for McDonald County Schools in the maintenance department. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pineville. He retired to Joplin and was a member of Forest Park Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time at Cedar Cove on Grand Lake and crappie fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Margaret Varndell.

Surviving are his wife of almost 62 years, Mary Varndell of Joplin; sister, Mary Margaret Stipp of Joplin; daughters, Kathy Palen of Ozark, Mo., Julie Ollenburger (Brian) of Joplin, Rebecca Jester (Jeremy) of Franklin, Tenn.; and seven grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Pineville Cemetery in Pineville, Mo., with Pastor Brock Cummins officiating.

Arrangements were by the Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary in Joplin, Mo.