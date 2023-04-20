McDonald County Library News

National Library Week (April 23-29)

National Library Week is a nationwide campaign put on by the American Library Association to celebrate the contributions of the nation's libraries and to promote library use. This year's theme is, "There's More to the Story!"

This is what patrons can expect throughout the week:

Half Price Fine Forgiveness -

"Spring Clean" your library account. Pay half your outstanding fine balance and the library will waive the other half. (Offer good from April 23-29. Offer does not apply to lost or damaged materials.)

Facebook Contest

In honor of National Library Week, Walter, (the library's dearly loved, but unofficial mascot) will be traveling McDonald County to see the sights. You never know where he might go! Watch for Walter's mystery photos on the library's Facebook page to enter in the contest "Where's Walter." Correct guesses of where the photo was taken will be entered in chance to win a prize. One winner will be drawn daily.

Patron Appreciation Day

We will finish off the celebration by hosting a Patron Appreciation Day on Friday, April 28.

This is the library's way of saying thank you to our community for your support throughout the year. We will be offering free cookies throughout the day for you to enjoy. In addition, anyone who checks out books on Patron Appreciation Day will be entered in a drawing to win a prize!

STEM Kit Grant

The McDonald County Library has recently been awarded a STEM Kit grant in the amount of $4,012.

These kits will offer a collection of children's books and materials that support STEM content and foster disciplinary thinking, design and exploration through engagement with authentic practice.

Young library patrons will have the chance to explore science, technology, engineering, mathematics and more. STEM-based education focuses on hands-on learning with real-world applications that help develop a variety of skill sets, including problem solving, creativity, reading and critical thinking, all while building student understanding. STEM at the library will begin this summer alongside our summer reading program.

This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

McDonald County residents may get a library card at no cost by filling out an application at any library location. You must provide proper identification. (A photo ID and proof of your current mailing address.) For more information, call the library at 417- 223-4489.

For more information about the McDonald County Library, please visit our website at www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org or "Like" us on Facebook to stay up-to-date with all our programs and events.

All programs at the McDonald County Library are free to attend.