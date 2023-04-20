McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Apr. 9

Paulino Junior IC Suldan Jr., 18, Neosho, assault -- second degree

Regina Faye Kissel, 58, Anderson, miscellaneous obstructing police

Laci Diana Daniels, 38, Pineville, failed to drive in right-hand lane of roadway with three or more lanes when traveling at speed less than normal, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, DWI -- aggravated

Steven Ray Arnett, 53, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without valid license -- first offense, owner-operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct

Apr. 10

Robert Keith Childers, 65, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Justin Lee Mulkey, 33, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adults -- first offense, stalking -- first degree -- first offense

Jamey Wayne Jones, 33, Goodman, domestic assault -- second degree

Apr. 11

Travis Vincent Santizo, 44, Goodman, fugitive from out of state

Apr. 12

Brett Allen Buffington, 33, Carl Junction, assault -- third degree

Christopher Samson, 23, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 26 miles per hour or more), driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Joshua James Stark, 37, no address provided, stealing, passing bad check

Christopher Allen Creviston, 38, Neosho, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- deviate sexual intercourse -- person less than 14 years old, statutory sodomy -- second degree, child molestation -- third degree -- child less than 14 years old

Cheyenne Nicoel Guzman, 23, Southwest City, stealing

Apr. 13

Juan Jose Olvera Olvera, 30, Noel, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense

Apr. 14

Cody Galen Parsons, 43, Anderson, domestic assault -- second degree, domestic assault -- third degree