District trying new company for substitute staffing

The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting on April 13, agreed to try out a new company for outsourcing substitute teacher staffing.

Director of operations Will Gordon told the board that, in the district's current situation, when there is a lack of substitute teachers, another teacher ends up covering the void, and it costs the district more than a substitute teacher, almost twice as much. He said there is a level of burnout for the classroom teachers having to fill these openings. He added the district is now filling less than 60 percent of openings.

Gordon said Penmac Education Staffing would be able to fill about 89 percent of the openings. Also, Penmac will assist in training, and the company offers insurance. Substitute teachers get paid more than once a month, he added. Penmac will also provide openings throughout the area should the substitutes choose to work at other school districts, he said.

Board President Frank Woods said he always hears that there are no substitute teachers available and that other teachers have to cover the openings.

Gordon said more school districts are beginning to use Penmac.

Board member Bobby Parish said he was afraid the district would lose some of its good substitute teachers if the board decided to change to a new company.

Woods asked whether other schools noticed fallout when they changed to Penmac.

Gordon said he did not ask that question specifically but added the districts stayed with the company.

Board member Bob Campbell asked whether the substitutes would receive the same pay as they currently do, and Gordon said it would be based on the district's rate.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said, "Like everything else in education, there are pros and cons. There will be folks who are reluctant."

He said some would see the new company as a positive thing because they can get benefits, whereas before they could not, and they get paid more often. He also noted if it does not work out, the board has the ability to end their contract by written notice within a certain number of days.

The board approved the proposal.

Curriculum director LaDonna McClain appeared before the board to request hiring two instructional coaches to help mentor new teachers.

Stanton said there are many strategies that instructional coaches can teach and that, hopefully, their assistance will lead to better test scores.

The board approved the request.

Also, Gordon presented the board with three bids for food service. The three bids were not read aloud, but Gordon said all three were well-represented and there are different areas for which the companies receive points.

"Price is not the sole factor," he said. "Another factor is the involvement they've had in our community, and they've become a part of McDonald County."

He recommended Opaa to continue as the district's food service.

"One thing to remember," he said, "The job of food service is to maintain itself and not necessarily bring in a lot of profit."

Board Vice President Josh Banta said, "I can't think of too many things I've been to out in the community I haven't seen Opaa at."

The board voted in favor of Opaa, with Board Member John Carlin voting no.

High School Principal Angie Brewer presented the board with proposed changes to the high school student handbook. Carlin expressed concern about a section outlining fines for tobacco use. He questioned whether the school district was allowed to fine students. Brewer explained the fine was from the McDonald County Sheriff's Office and that school resource officers would be the ones fining the students for tobacco use; however, high school staff wanted to list the amounts of the fines in the handbook.

After some discussion, Carlin suggested that the handbook read that students would be fined for tobacco use "in accordance with state law."

The board approved the handbook changes, excluding the discussed changes.

Transportation Director Doug Coberley appeared before the board to discuss the 2023 bus inspection by the Missouri Highway Patrol. He said the department received a 96.7 percent passing grade, and said the two buses that did not pass on the first try had only minor issues, such as a headlight out.

In other business, the board:

Granted permission for the wrestling team to attend camp in Ubana, Ohio, June 25-29.

Approved a request for FCCLA to attend National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colo., July 2-6.

Gave permission for Skills USA to attend nationals.