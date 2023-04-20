Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Ashley M. McCready v. Richard W. McCready.

State of Missouri:

Americash Loans of Missouri LLC v. Darlynn Jose. Breach of contract.

Americash Loans of Missouri LLC v. Destiny O'Brien. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Jared B. Young. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Felicia D. Pace. Suit on account.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Tammy Gordon. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Warren White. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank v. Volene N. Oria. Breach of contract.

David Toft v. Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. Other tort.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tracy Owen. Suit on account.

Ronald Surprise v. John Franklin Rose. Other Tort.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Heather Stills. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri v. Tony M. King. Breach of contract.

Elements Financial Federal Credit v. Channing Q. Nelson. Breach of contract.

MM Finance, LLC A Nebraska Limited v. Douglas W. Wetzel. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Evann D. Heidebrecht. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Bonnie D. Hurless. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Joshua W. Pippin. Failure to transfer plates of vehicle within 30 days.

Elizabeth J. Feldick. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Taylor M. Haddock. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Peter M. Nichols. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sara E. Mathis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John A. Long. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicole. L. Duncan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amir H. Mardanbeiki. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mao M. Khang. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dalton W. Fowler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christine R. Miranda. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gianna G. Corbino. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Pamela S. Ritchie. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Francisco Torres. Loaning, predating, falsifying, or altering fishing or hunting permit.

Jerrell L. Edwards. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Brian Michael Roullard. DWI -- alcohol. Failed to drive on the right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Failure to register motor vehicle. Driving while revoked /suspended.

Evann D. Heidebrecht. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Luther Gardner. Weight on axle group exceeded limit for highway.

Cynde J. Skoglund. Failed to turn as directed or required by intersection traffic control device. Failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements.

Ricky W. Couch. Harassment.

Justin Lee Mulkey. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Matthew J. Dalton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shawn Rodrock. Stealing.

Felonies:

Melissa Jean Anacito. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Zachary V. Slaughter. Unlawful use of weapon while intoxicated. Discharge/shooting firearm at or from motor vehicle/shooting at person, motor vehicle, or building/habitable structure-prior offender.

Kanyon Rivers. Domestic assault.

Cody W. Vance. Domestic assault.

Evann D. Heidebrecht. DWI -- Physical injury.

Justin Lee Mulkey. Stalking.

Colton Landon Turner. Burglary.

Andrea Faidley. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Sylvia S. Moss. Forgery.

The following cases were heard:

Gary W. Caylor. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Mysti S. McKee. Driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Bernan A. Valiente. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

State of Missouri:

Bernan A. Valiente. Failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light. Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left and right. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kimberly D. Weiser. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Preston P. Keen. Operate vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Chachi George S. Igisomar. Owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Felonies:

Ani Anison. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correct center except with prescription.