City welcomes new officials to city’s government

GOODMAN -- Residents packed into city hall at 203 W. Barlow Street on Tuesday, April 18, to welcome the city's new administration. These include Mayor John Bunch, Alderman Rex Jordan, Alderman Clyde Davidson, Alderman Clay Sexson, and City Tax Collector Meghan Sexson. After members were sworn into office, residents inquired whether they would follow through on various projects from the previous administration.

Bunch previously served Goodman as mayor from April 16, 1985, through April 21, 1987, and after an almost 40-year hiatus, he has returned to office.

Citizens had a moment to approach the city to express their concerns and ask questions they had for the new administration.

Josh Blake, a military veteran, and 10-year police officer, asked the council to review the resume he submitted for the position of police chief. He promises to serve the city "morally, honestly, legally, and ethically" if appointed. He also looks forward to working with the people.

One resident inquired, "Will we go ahead and get something done for our streets, or has everything changed?'"

Bunch responded, "Nothing's changed ... we're gonna continue to go forward (with the city street project)."

During the city council meeting, a representative from D.A. Davidson & Co., Brock Goehl, discussed the finances and interest the city would have to pay with moving through with the city street project.

Another resident asked if "the citywide (yard sale) was going to be announced in the newspaper so that other people outside of the city could know that the citywide is happening."

The "Citywide Yard Sale" is set for May 5 through 7. People will have the opportunity to showcase items and sell them. Bargain hunters can drive from yard to yard along the city streets to find secondhand goods. Residents will also have the opportunity to socialize with their neighbors.

Sexson added that the city would also post the time and dates on its Facebook page to remind its residents of the upcoming event.

Another resident asked Bunch, "I would like to know if we can get a published list of all the council members' cell phone numbers and email addresses because there's a lot of people out in the area that can't come to these meetings."

Bunch responded, "My phone number is in the phone book if you look ... We have an answering machine here at City Hall, and Madisun (Branstetter, the city clerk) will be sure to get the messages to us."

"We will get our email addresses put on (our city) Facebook page. That way, they're easy to access," said Sexson.

Bryan Hall, the McDonald County presiding commissioner, wanted to inform the city and its citizens that he spoke with Sheriff Robert Evenson of the McDonald County Sheriff's office and was assured the city "will be protected and serviced." He added that, although the town may not get a "quick response," the "county will serve and protect you." At the meeting, Deputy Sheriff Samuel Townsend said he drives "five or six times a shift each night just on 59." He said just seeing a police unit deters criminal activity.

Council members also received other appointments.

Rex Jordan will also serve as maintenance commissioner. Clyde Davidson will also serve as recreation commissioner, street commissioner and will be the additional check signer for Cornerstone Bank. Clay Sexson was also appointed as the water and sewer commissioner and acting president of the board of aldermen.

Beth Hallmark and J.R. Fisher have been removed as check signers at Cornerstone Bank. J.R. Fisher has been removed from the Cornerstone bank credit card, and Mayor Bunch has been added to the credit card.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Mayor John Bunch signs a document as the new mayor of the city of Goodman.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Former mayor J.R. Fisher (right) formally congratulates the new mayor, John Bunch (left). Both have worked hard to serve the city of Goodman.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Goodman, meet your new city officials (from left to right): Alderman Clay Sexson, Alderman Rex Jordan, Mayor John Bunch, and Alderman Clyde Davidson. Sexson and Bunch both served as aldermen in the previous council.

