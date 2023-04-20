Branson sinks Mustangs, 7-2

ANDERSON -- The Branson Pirates broke open a tight game with a five-run fourth inning and sailed away to a 7-2 victory over the McDonald County Mustangs on Saturday, April 15, at Mustang Field.

The Pirates improved to 8-11 on the season, while the Mustangs dipped to 10-6.

Branson hurler Hunter Jones (4-2) held the Mustangs in check early on, allowing no hits while striking out seven over the game's first three innings.

"He kept us off balance early on and even late into the game," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "It was a great job on the mound from him. We needed to find a way to put some more balls in play and put a little more pressure on him early, but hat's off to him."

Branson coach Kirk Harryman said of his junior, "His last two outings, he's thrown the ball really, really well and the first three innings today were probably the best he's thrown all season long. That's how we know he's capable of doing that."

With their pitcher keeping the home team's bats quiet, the Branson batters scratched for two runs on a single, double and error and were threatening to score more before a putout at first apparently ended the inning.

But while the Mustangs headed for their dugout, the call was appealed to the home plate umpire, who ruled Mustang first baseman Weston Gordon's foot was off the bag, bringing the Pirates back to the plate.

Collin Ross, the first batter up to the dish, promptly delivered a three-run home run -- his first homer of the season -- for a 5-0 Branson lead.

"That's baseball. I've been on the other side of that and it sucks, but it's nice to be on this side of it," said Harryman. "I think it was one of the few mistakes they made all day long. We caught a break, and Collin came up and had a good approach, got a ball he could drive and it worked out real well for us."

When asked what he saw of the play, Alumbaugh said, "I kinda saw the foot lift, and so that's why I didn't say much, and then I got to talk to Weston later, and he said he came off the bag. It was a crucial spot, and you always want to get those calls, but after talking to Weston (I knew) the umpire made the right call. We're not going to be upset about that one; we've got to come out and (think about) next pitch, next play."

The Mustangs picked up their first run in the bottom half of the inning when Behm laced a two-out single up the middle and ended up at third after back-to-back walks to Tucker Walters and Gordon. Behm then scored on an infield hit by Jack Parnell.

The Mustangs scratched for two more runs in the fifth. Jacob Gordon drew a leadoff walk and, after Jones struck out the next two batters, he committed a balk, sending Gordon to second, and walked Cross Dowd. Behm then ripped a double, scoring both Gordon and Dowd to pull the Mustangs within two runs at 5-3.

After a quiet sixth inning, the Pirates manufactured two insurance runs in the top of the seventh, the first coming on back-to-back singles and a fielder's choice and the second when Javon Finkbone, who reached on the fielder's choice, took second on a wild pitch and third on a sacrifice fly before scoring on a passed ball.

"Like typical Mac County teams, from when I used to come down here and play Coach (Lee) Smith when I was with Joplin, you know they're not going to quit and they're going to scratch and claw to be in the game," Harryman said. "So for Hunter, in those innings where they got guys on base, to limit them to one run in one inning and only two in the other, I thought was pretty big. And then getting those two runs late helped a lot."

The loss was the first of the year for McDonald County starting pitcher Isaac Behm (3-1).

"It wasn't his best outing, but Isaac gave us enough right there to let the defense play behind him and keep it close, and we did that," Alumbaugh said. "It just wasn't our day today."

McDonald County 15,

Monett 0

MONETT -- McDonald County scored nine runs in its first at-bat Tuesday and rolled to a 15-0, run-rule-shortened win at Monett.

The Mustangs (11-6) completed the victory with a five-run third and one-run fourth.

Weston Gordon (4-1) picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two hits while walking two and striking out three.

McDonald County's 15 runs came on 10 hits and nine walks off three Monett pitchers.

Isaac Behm led the Mustang hit parade with three hits, including his second home run of the season. He drove in a team-high five runs.

Destyn Dowd and Cross Dowd notched two hits apiece, with Cross Dowd scoring four times and Destyn Dowd three. Jack Parnell, Devin Stone and Gordon had one hit each, with Stone and Cross Dowd driving in two runs each.

McDonald County 3,

Lamar 1

LAMAR -- The McDonald County Mustangs scored all the runs they needed in the first inning of their game played at Lamar to come away with a 3-1 win on Thursday, April 13.

The Mustangs (10-5) plated three runs in the first inning, with Lamar scoring its only run in the bottom half of the inning.

Destyn Dowd and Cross Dowd opened the game with doubles, while Tucker Walters and Jack Parnell contributed singles and Fischer Sanny a walk to stake the Mustangs to their decisive lead.

Lamar's run came on a walk to Ty Willhite and back-to-back singles by Tate Ansley and Alex Wilkerson off McDonald County starter Cross Dowd (3-1), who then struck out Cooper Haun and Jaxon Herod to end the rally.

The Mustang hurler walked three and struck out five while scattering five hits throughout his five-inning outing.

Walters recorded a game-high three hits, with teammates Isaac Behm and Parnell getting two each.

Up next

The Mustangs host East Newton this afternoon at 4:30 and travel to Cassville for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, April 25.