Anderson discusses reports, elected officials, and food truck ordinance

ANDERSON -- At Anderson's monthly city meeting on April 18, the board of aldermen heard reports. It approved allowing McDonald County High School seniors to paint the parking area on Mustang Lane (with school board approval).

Anderson Police Chief David Abbott said three new officers who previously worked for the city of Goodman had been hired. The officers have started without issue, allowing the Anderson Police Department to be fully staffed. It was also noted the department K-9 was recently picked up, with training set to begin on May 15.

The fire department reported receiving 71 calls last month, a small increase. Department members attended a pyrotechnics class, and practice shoots will soon be scheduled. The department will be able to assist with setting off fireworks at the city's Independence Day celebration.

In the utility report, it was noted that lines at Deer Park Road had been replaced.

Summer ball program games will begin next Thursday. A full-time concessions employee is being hired at minimum wage and paid hourly. The new concession stand will be ready for the start of the season.

Don Hines and Jeremiah Brewer took the oath of office for another term in their previous positions. David Roark was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem. The city approved payment of $2,000 toward the Arvest line of credit.

Buck Owen and Shalynn Owen, representing the MCHS student council, presented the idea for seniors to paint Mustang Lane and parking spots. The area covers 660 square feet, from the parking lot exit at the school to Indian Trails Road. Owen presented the idea, noting the Neosho High School guidelines would be used as a reference. The request was approved, with Owen and Shalynn now proposing the idea to the school board.

The city's food truck ordinance was reviewed, and some changes will be made by the next meeting. The council agreed truck owners would pay a $30 business license for the year, trucks are to stay only one day unless city hall approves a longer stay, and trucks wishing to park on public property will be directed to specified areas within the city.

The board voted to renew its line of credit.

The Berry Festival will be held May 20, and the citywide yard sale will be held May 5 through 7. Dumpsters will be available May 3 through 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents will be asked to present a paid water bill to access city dumpsters.

The board also approved the payment of bills amounting to $73,351.09.