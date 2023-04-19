Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, April 21, the Moccasin Bend Band is playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

Pineville Arbor Day Celebration

On April 22 at 6:30 p.m., the Pineville Tree City Advisory Committee will give away 250 trees in conjunction with a short presentation from Missouri Conservation at The Square in Pineville.

Bella Vista Garden Club Plant Sale

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold the first of two plant sales this year on Saturday, April 22, at Village Wastewater at 380 Bella Vista Way. In recent years, the club has asked customers to set up appointments due to covid concerns. However, this year's event will be an open sale with everyone welcome from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Banner Church

Banner Church of the Nazarene will hold revival services with Evangelist Chad Seabright on April 23-26. Sunday service will be at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services will be at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Bunker Hill Quilt Club -- Lunch on Square

The Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be hosting Lunch on Square on Monday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pineville Square, weather permitting. The menu will be chicken and noodles or red beans and rice, green beans, rolls, and Hello cake. Proceeds go to the Bunker Community Building.

McDonald County Senior Center

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Bingo is held Tuesday and Thursday each week at 10 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.