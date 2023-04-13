SWC swears in three officials at city council meeting

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Mayor David Blake and city council members Steven Golden Sr. and George Snow were re-elected in the 2023 General Election and sworn back into their seats at the council meeting on Tuesday, April 11.

Mayor Blake updated the city council on recent developments regarding the repair of the city's dam. Blake informed council members that he met with Charlie Miller of Miller's Concrete to discuss the city's options to address the hole in the city's dam in the city park.

"I called him in to see if he could give us a helping hand pretty quickly. And he met with us," said Blake. "(He was) very professional."

The city will plan to purchase the materials for the project but bid for the labor.

"We're looking at getting this project done for $10,400, and it's permanent," Blake said.

The council approved moving forward and repairing the dam with a $10,000 budget cap.

"When it's done, we won't ever have a problem there again," Blake said.

The city is looking to install cameras at various locations in the city. Kenny Brookner proposed that these cameras cover "the sewer plant, south Highway 43, and the bridge." At the next meeting, Brookner will present the total cost the city can expect to incur if it decides to follow through with the project.

Since the last meeting, the police department has written 69 citations -- 10 for speeding, two for animal nuisance, one for failing to yield to emergency vehicles, 10 for no insurance, four for driving with a suspended or revoked license, seven with no valid driver's license, two careless and imprudent driving, one for failure to stop at a stop sign, two for an animal at large, four for failure to maintain lane, nine for failure to register vehicle, 10 for equipment violations, three for driving while under the influence, one for illegal passing, one for open alcohol container, one for a child seat, and one for false information. There were 34 warnings and five arrests.

In other business, the city approved the purchase of a new police radar in the amount of $1,600 and approved the payment of bills in the amount of $29,984.90

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Police Chief Bud Gow, Fire Chief Shane Clark, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.