Sound bath session set for Sunday, April 16

Robin Killion is adding tools to her massage therapy toolbelt to help others.

This month, she's introducing an idea to the area that will provide relaxation and other benefits, she believes.

Killion will host a "Sound Bath," in a group setting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at New Mac in Anderson.

It's the first time she will conduct a Sound Bath session for a group. She's introduced clients to the concept on an individual basis during her massage work as owner of Mollycoddle Therapeutic Massage in Anderson.

"It's been very positive with clients," she said. "A lady messaged me the next day and said, "I feel a wonderful sense of being.'"

As a massage therapist for more than two decades, Killion stays current on trends and methods to help clients.

Killion learned more about the Sound Bath concept when a friend hosted one for a group of women.

Killion personally experienced a "huge amount of relaxation." Her interest was piqued.

She began to research the idea, then took two online classes.

A Sound Bath is a full-body meditative experience that involves lying down and listening to resonant sounds. Singing bowls create an echoing sound that "bathes" participants. Participants are completely immersed and surrounded by sound.

Water is not involved so no bathing suits are required. Instead, participants are encouraged to wear relaxed, loose clothing and bring a pillow and a mat or blanket.

In a group setting, Killion will begin the session with breathing work, similar to yoga. Participants are encouraged to slowly breathe, focusing on relaxing and centering oneself.

Those who attend will find themselves in a deep relaxed state. Many say the experience is incredibly relaxing.

While delving more into the concept, Killion has learned more about the power of sound and the power of vibration. The body can heal itself – similar to the healing power of deep REM sleep, she said.

In her massage work, she's also introducing tuning forks, which give her the opportunity to work on joints and reduce inflammation. Tuning forks – both weighted and non-weighted -- offer frequencies that help with imbalances and improve physical and emotional levels.

Scientific studies now are crediting these ways to reduce pain and promote relaxation, she said.

Killion is seeing results from her clients through these efforts. She's also added services like warm bamboo rods and Indian head massage in her massage sessions. It's the Sound Bath and tuning fork research, however, that has excited her and simply "mushroomed," she said.

"In my little corner of the world, these are more tools. People are having remarkable results."

Killion hopes to host a Sound Bath once a month.

Cost is $20 and payable at the door on the day of the event.