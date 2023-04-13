RELIGION: ‘This Cup’

It was a blessing to be in God's house to worship on Easter morning as we celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Doug Cory welcomed the congregation as special prayers of healing were requested for several and Tim and Kathy McCaine were celebrating their 21st anniversary. We also welcomed our new interim supply pastor Brother Roger Gill and his wife Linda. We are excited to have them as a part of our Mill Creek Baptist Church family.

Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "I Have Seen", a study of John 20:1-18 about Jesus, the resurrected Saviour. We are reminded to challenge others to examine the truth of the empty tomb and to tell others about Jesus and His sacrifice for us.

Linda Abercrombie read I Corinthians 15:57 and shared the devotional "Triumph in Christ ". To be triumphant in Christ is a lifestyle and who we are. Triumph is based on God's gifts and forgiveness.

Mitchell Lett asked God to bless the offering and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers. With Susan Cory at the piano, congregational hymns included "Christ Arose" led by Karen Gardner with special praise music from Jerry Abercrombie and Karen.

Brother Roger brought us the Easter message "Evidence of the Empty Tomb" with scripture from John 20:1-7, 24-31. He began by telling us that our world needs normality, a return to peace. "America is in turmoil. It needs God and some old fashioned preaching today. We need spiritual change and God's hand."

Brother Roger talked about the events leading up to Christ's crucifixion, the crucifixion and the empty tomb. "This is the biggest event that has ever happened in history. If we believe in Christ, we never die. We have eternal life because He paid the price for our sins." As he talked about the persecution of Jesus, he told us that when Jesus was arrested, He had six illegal trials: three Jewish and three Roman. "He was also arrested after dark which was illegal then. Satan celebrated when Jesus was crucified and man's calendar changed that day from BC to AD. More books and music are written about Jesus than anyone else. Jesus never traveled more than 100 miles and now people travel the world spreading the news about Him."

Brother Roger told us that as they laid Christ in the tomb, the stone rolled in the front was secured with rope and sealed with hardened clay with guards around the tomb. "But Christ died, was buried and arose for our sins. 'He is risen' are the greatest words ever spoken. Jesus was resurrected and raised from the dead. Mary never doubted the evidence of the empty tomb and Peter and John never doubted. There was no body, only linen cloths left. They were still wrapped like they were around a body, but there was no body there. According to the Jewish culture, the folded handkerchief left behind meant that the person using it would return. Christ did. Non-believers don't see what Christians see today. Thomas had to see Jesus face to face to believe. But we can believe without seeing Him because we have historical documents. Why is it so hard for people to believe in Jesus' resurrection? You can't change history. Jesus died on Friday, the day of Passover. Jesus was sent from Heaven to become the sacrificial lamb for all men."

In closing, Brother Roger told us that the evidence of the empty tomb declares we have a Biblical record that Jesus is the Messiah. "The handkerchief napkin that Jesus left folded in the tomb means that He is coming back. He is our hope. It is never too late for forgiveness. Jesus is alive today and His resurrection was for our eternal life. Jesus is not finished with you. The wages of sin are death and an eternal separation from God. Pray for your friends and neighbors that don't know Christ."

After the service, the children enjoyed hunting Easter eggs on the church lawn. We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11:00. Sunday school begins at 10:00 a.m. and Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90 on Upper Mill Creek Road.

