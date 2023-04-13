OPINION: Is 4/20 Day creating younger marijuana users?

As of 2022, recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri. 4/20 events can often attract a massive crowd and are heavily promoted through social media. The recreational cannabis industry is a big and growing business nationwide.

Marijuana companies use the day to promote the industry and its products, similar to the alcohol industry during The Super Bowl or St. Patrick's Day. It is hard to ignore these festivities' influence on youth, especially in the digital age.

Celebrities, influencers, and businesses attend events like The Cannabis Cup and push their products and brands. Marijuana is becoming more mainstream and marketed as such. Parents should be aware of this influence and have discussions with their kids about cannabis and its associated risks.

"Age matters the first time someone uses THC. It has addictive properties that young developing brains are more susceptible to," said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.

In Missouri, roughly 19% of residents have used marijuana in the past year. Among youth aged 12 to 17, 10% had used the drug in the past year, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Prevention and education efforts early in life have a real tangible impact on youth. It can help prevent drug use altogether. Consider some of the following tips:

Having short and frequent conversations on a regular basis, rather than one big talk, helps build strong communication and trust.

Be a reliable source of factual information and be prepared to share personal experiences.

Show disapproval for underage marijuana use, clarify your views and rules, and reinforce why they should avoid the drug.

Avoid lecturing, using scare tactics, or making threats.

Show genuine concern for their health, wellness, and success.

Listen to their opinions and answer their questions; the conversation goes both ways.

Lead by example; actions speak louder than words.

Help them build skills to avoid and manage peer pressure when it occurs.

Generally, teens are more likely to avoid underage marijuana and alcohol use when they have a strong, trusting relationship with their parents. Having frequent conversations is an excellent habit to get into.

The reality is there are adverse effects of marijuana use at a young age. The teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until age 25. The adverse effects can include difficulty thinking and problem-solving, problems with memory and learning, reduced coordination, difficulty maintaining attention, and issues with school and social life. It would also increase the risk of mental health problems and addiction.

In public, 4/20 Day has become a significant commercial holiday. The business continues to grow and will have a larger influence on younger demographics as it grows. It is something that parents should be aware of. Small, frequent conversations can help youth make responsible choices and understand the risks.

Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol. The opinions expressed are those of the author.