Noel Housing Authority has food pantry

NOEL -- The Noel Housing Authority has opened a food pantry and hopes to see it grow.

Rosie Hartley, executive director of the housing authority, said the organization started the food pantry because so many people are dealing with food insecurity. The Area Agency on Aging had a food pantry, but due to its funding, it could only serve the aging and disabled, she said. She hopes to do more, serving anyone who needs food.

"A lot of people don't understand we do so much more than house people, and this is one of the services we're getting started," she said.

Louine Gardner, the housing authority employee heading up the food pantry, said the food pantry served about 70 people in the past two months without being officially open.

To help fund the pantry, there will be a bingo night on the second Friday of every month at the McDonald County Senior Center, which adjoins the housing authority. The entry fee is a non-perishable food item. The next bingo night will be Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m. A dinner will also be served, and proceeds will go toward the food pantry. The cost for dinner this Friday will be $3 per plate, and taco salad will be served. Prizes will be awarded during the evening.

Hartley said another method of raising funds for the food pantry is her approval from the senior center's board to rent the center for events and celebrations. The space holds about 70 people; anyone interested may call the housing authority and ask for information.

Gardner said another activity that will be held at the senior center would be music nights on the third Saturday of every month. She said everyone should bring a covered dish for the potluck, and there is no charge to attend. In addition, donations for the pantry will be accepted at any time.

Hartley said Opaa, the McDonald County School District's food service organization, has donated eggs to the pantry. She said the pantry also has frozen meats, bread, and other items in addition to canned goods. Gardner said those who receive goods from the food pantry get hygiene supplies and laundry detergent. Hartley also said the pantry tries to give items that could compose a meal, such as spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, and hamburger meat. In the future, there will be some fresh produce.

During the city of Noel's citywide yard sale, there will be an inside yard sale at the senior center, Hartley said. Donations are being accepted at the housing authority.

Hartley said there would be a quarterly benefit dinner, with proceeds going toward the food pantry. The next one will be at the end of June.

Gardner will host the food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays during business hours, but she said people can come any time if there is an immediate need.

A grand opening event for the food pantry is being planned for later.