Noel discusses reports, awards, and conducts swearing in at monthly meeting

NOEL -- At Noel's monthly city meeting on April 11, the mayor and council discussed several reports, updates in the city, an award given to Randy Smith, and new city leadership.

Under old business, it was noted that the future marshal's office, which will be housed in one of the buildings being reconstructed on Main Street, is currently under construction, with sheetrock done and flooring soon to start.

The council also noted that the tax levy proposed in the recent election failed.

Mayor Terry Lance said he was glad to see such a large voter turnout in Noel. "People in town are getting out and voting and making their voices heard," Lance said.

Newly-elected officials Jody Lester, Terry Lance, Nancy Irish, Kim Wilson and Aaron Pogue were sworn in before the council and meeting attendees.

William Rose, the outgoing southward alderman, said he cherished his time serving the city of Noel.

"When you do this, you have a chance to make things happen for the people," Rose said.

Mayor Lance noted a revitalization grant was awarded to Noel in the amount of $250,000. Lance said the grant is enough to finish two of the three buildings that must be repaired on Main Street.

Randy Wilson was recognized for receiving the Peace Officer of the Year award, which the council said was a unanimous vote for Wilson.

The fire department reported that some extrication equipment still needs to be replaced. The cheapest used equipment located would cost about $3,500, plus a shipping fee from New York of $600 to $850. The board discussed the equipment purchase, but a decision has not been made. A fire department proposal to purchase air lift bags, with six being low-pressure and two high-pressure, totaling about $1,000, was approved.

Public Works Department noted that its bucket truck would cost about $2,000 to get running properly because some cylinders are currently working incorrectly or not at all. The truck can be driven but cannot make it up a hill. It was also noted that the department's welder broke, with a community member donating another welder. Some city signs have been knocked down and fixed, and some street holes have been patched.

Enforcing lawn maintenance was discussed, with the council referencing the city's ordinance requiring lawn maintenance. Citations may be issued following a notice to maintain lawns.

In the police report, it was noted that the department's wrecked Tahoe sold for $5,000, with the department still looking for an affordable vehicle.