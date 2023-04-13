Mustangs win at Nevada in Big 8 West opener

McDonald County's baseball team spotted Nevada three early runs in the first inning. Still, the Mustangs were unfazed by the early hole and rallied to win 4-3 in their Big 8 West Conference opener Tuesday afternoon in Nevada.

The win was the fifth straight for the Mustangs, who improved to 9-5 overall and 1-0 in Big 8 West Conference play.

The Mustangs also notched another victory over Nevada left-hander Case Sanderson, who's committed to play baseball at the University of Nebraska. McDonald County also beat Sanderson last season.

"I couldn't be happier with the way we competed for seven innings," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "We knew that with Sanderson on the mound for Nevada, we would have to compete for seven innings and that's what we did. Great way to start conference play!"

Sanderson was in the middle of Nevada's three-run first inning to take the early 3-0 lead.

After Cade BeShore drew a leadoff walk, Sanderson doubled to score the game's first run, and he scored on Caiden Klump's single to make it 2-0. Klump later came around to score on a throwing error for a 3-0 lead.

McDonald County came right back with two runs in the second inning.

Weston Gordon walked and Jack Parnell doubled to set up runners at second and third.

Weston Gordon scored on a groundout by Fischer Sanny, while Parnell moved to third. Parnell then scored on a ground ball by Jacob Gordon to make it 3-2.

Jacob Gordon reached on an error in the fifth inning, and Angel Ruiz pinch ran, moving to second on a bunt by Devin Stone and scoring on another error off the bat of Destyn Dowd to tie the game.

In the top of the seventh, Sanny singled, and Hayden Lett pinch ran and moved to second on a bunt by Jacob Gordon.

Dowd blooped a single, which scored Lett for the go-ahead run.

After allowing three early runs, Weston Gordon settled down on the mound and pitched six straight scoreless innings to get the win.

Weston Gordon finished with eight strikeouts and two earned runs. At one point, he retired eight straight batters.

"Weston Gordon really settled in after the first and threw six straight shutout innings to give us a chance," Alumbaugh said. "The boys executed very well down the stretch, including laying down two sac bunts and coming through with a two-out hit."

Weston Gordon also got out of a jam in the sixth when he fielded his position to start a double play.

McDonald County finished with three hits, one hit each for Dowd, Parnell and Sanny,

Dowd, Sanny and Jacob Gordon each had RBIs, while Weston Gordon, Ruiz and Lett scored runs.

Sanderson worked all seven innings for Nevada with eight strikeouts, four runs (two earned), three walks and three hits.

Sanderson also had two hits and one RBI, while Drake Ketterman also had two hits for the Tigers (7-5).

McDonald County 8, Hollister 4

The Mustangs picked up a victory over Hollister on Thursday, April 6, at Mustang Field.

Hollister led 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when McDonald County exploded for five runs to go up 6-4. The Mustangs added two more runs in the sixth.

Jack Parnell led the Mustangs with two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Isaac Behm had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Lane Pratt two hits and an RBI.

Weston Gordon had a hit and two RBIs, while Destyn Dowd had a hit, run and RBI. Cross Dowd scored two runs and had a hit. Rylan Armstrong added a run.

Cross Dowd worked 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts, three earned runs, three walks and eight hits allowed. Behm worked the final two outs.

Up next

The Mustangs are back in action Thursday at Lamar before hosting Branson at noon Saturday.