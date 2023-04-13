Mustangs strong in field events, relays at Hillcrest

SPRINGFIELD -- The McDonald County Mustangs turned in good results in the relay and field events against a strong, full field of teams at the Hillcrest Invitational held Thursday, April 6.

Thirty-five squads competed in the event held at JFK Stadium in Springfield.

McDonald County's 4x400-meter relay team Dominic Cervantes, Adrian Short, Esteban Martinez and Joshua Pacheco placed eighth in a time of 3 minutes, 38.49 seconds, while the 4x200-meter relay squad of Dalton McClain, Martinez, Short and Pacheco turned in a 1:33.51, good enough for a 13th-place finish. The MCHS 4x100-meter relay entry of Sam Barton, Antwone Esiel, McClain and Martinez finished 16th with a time of 45.53.

Joshua Pacheco continued his strong season in the triple jump, finishing fourth with an effort of 12.73 meters, while Esiel came in 42nd at 10.32.

Toby Moore turned in a top 10 finish in the discus with a 39.82-meter toss, which was good enough for ninth place. Miguel Melendez Cassiano came in 18th with a 36.99 effort.

Moore also finished 17th in the shot put with a mark of 12.9 meters while Angel Mendoza-Martinez recorded an 11.88 for 32nd.

Andrew Moritz posted another strong showing in the javelin competition with a fifth-place throw of 46.4 meters. Jarrett McCool's 32.11 was the 50th-best throw of the day.

Filippo Pavignani (12.46) and Eli Jordan (12.58) finished 42nd and 48th, respectively, in the 100-meter dash. In the 200 it was Tucker Dill (25.38) coming in 47th and teammate Julio Rosiles (25.83) finishing 49th.

Jordan turned in a 56.04 to place 29th in the 400-meter dash with Rosiles coming in 40th with a time of 57.56.

Tyler Rothrock finished 24th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:15.22 and 31st in the 1,600-meter run at 5:12.48.

Caleb Garvin finished in the top 20 of the 3,200-meter run, clocking 10:54.18 for 18th place.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Michael Hackworth finished 29th in 20.49. He also placed 33rd in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.93.

Esteban Martinez-Olvera placed 33rd in the long jump with a leap of 5.53 meters while Wyatt Wilkinson cleared the bar at 2.62 to place 29th in the pole vault.

Up next

McDonald County's varsity track squad travels to East Newton today for the East Newton Invitational. The Mustangs will also compete at the Cassville Invitational on Tuesday, April 18.