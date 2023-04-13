Mustangs improve scores at Neosho

NEOSHO -- McDonald County's boys' golfing trio continued its upward trajectory with improved play Tuesday in a nine-hole match against Lamar and Seneca's junior varsity squad at the Neosho Golf Club.

"The good thing is that seven days ago we played this course in another match and today we were able to see in a week how much we've improved," said McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover. "Everybody seems to have gotten better, both in the quality of their shots and on their scorecards, and that's what we're trying to do."

The Mustangs were led by freshman Kole Lewis, who recorded his first nine-hole score in the 40s with a 49. Senior Jordan Saylor shot a 54, and junior Huston Porter a 61.

The nine-hole season averages for the Mustangs are now 55 for Lewis, 58 for Saylor and 63 for Porter.

When asked how he thought he played Tuesday afternoon, Lewis said, "Not very well. I could have done a lot better."

But his coach applauded him for his improved chipping, something the freshman said he'd worked hard to improve.

"I've gotten a lot better since the first day of practice," he said. "I've been working on my chipping, my irons and approach shots."

Saylor said his 54 was "just a little bit better" than how he has been playing since the season started in late March.

"It's basically double bogey golf," he said. "It wasn't too bad."

Saylor, who's in only his second season of playing high school golf, said he was happy with his irons but not so much his driver.

"My iron play felt really good. Everything was in the fairway," he said. "My tee box was inconsistent, but I felt confident down the fairways."

While Porter said his irons were also a positive for him during his round, he said he struggled on the slow greens and with a few tee shots with his driver.

"I definitely left some putts out there," he said, "and some of my drives were very iffy due to not making good contact with the ball. My iron play was decent. Off the tee box on the par 3s, I played them pretty good, but I'd say one thing that killed me was my putting. The greens were running slow today, and that killed me."

Even in the face of the ups and downs, Hoover, who's in his second year as the team's coach, said it's important that each of the three golfers continue to shave strokes off their scores.

"Every guy has his par each hole, whether he's a bogey golfer, whether he's a double bogey golfer, things like that," Hoover said. "We're just trying to get to where they can make that next shot up for all of our guys. You can just see their scores creeping to that lower number and that's what we want."

He added, "The thing about golf is that a lot of it is you competing against yourself and what you've done prior to today. And I'm proud of our guys for coming out to work every day and getting better."

Hoover also said it's important the three Mustangs continue to familiarize themselves with the course in Neosho -- which is where they practice and play since there is no course in Anderson -- because it's where the Big 8 Conference Tournament will be held on Monday, May 1.

"It's just kind of the luck of the draw where conference is going to be at the course where we play every day," he said. "These matches are a great way for us to get out and play nine because we don't get to go out and do that every day. We have some other things we need to be working on. So this is a great way for us to get out here and play nine holes and see the trajectory we're on as conference approaches next month."

Saylor, who said he'd played the Neosho course "probably 30 to 40 times," said he feels a familiarity with the course could give the Mustangs a step up in the conference tournament.

"I've played this course more than any other course ever," he said. "I think it'll be huge. It will be nice to maybe have a little bit of an advantage to play it here."

Lewis said, "It's really important so you can know your lines and the best way to play each hole."

And Porter said he's confident scores will be better for all three.

"I feel pretty confident about it," he said. "I definitely think I can shoot better in conference. Getting used to the greens more and playing in better course conditions -- because it's Bermuda, it will grow more and be nice and green by then -- I think we'll shoot better then."

Hoover agreed that course knowledge will be a big factor.

"The nice thing is, with this being our home course, we know where we can miss, where you can mess up," he said. "We know where some trouble spots are that you can definitely avoid, so that's nice. And it gives us a definite advantage as conference approaches."

On Monday, the Mustangs competed in the 18-hole Horton Smith Invitational at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin. Lewis finished with a 102, while Saylor carded a 116 and Porter a 126.

On Thursday, April 6, the Mustangs traveled to Cassville for the 18-hole Cassville Tournament. Lewis was again low man with a 107. Saylor shot a 115 and Porter a 133.

The Mustangs played a nine-hole match with Neosho and Nevada on Tuesday, April 4, at the Neosho Golf Club. Lewis finished with a 52, Saylor a 55 and Porter a 61.

On Thursday, March 30, the Mustangs played a nine-hole match at Nevada with Lewis carding a 57, Saylor a 67 and Porter a 68.

McDonald County opened its season by playing in an 18-hole junior varsity tournament at Lamar on Wednesday, March 29. Saylor led the way for the Mustangs with a 115, followed by Lewis with a 118 and Porter a 119.

Up next

Coming up on the schedule for the McDonald County golfers is a tournament at Aurora today, the Carthage Invitational on Monday, April 17, and the Big 8 Conference JV Tournament at Monett on Wednesday, April 19.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County freshman Kole Lewis led the Mustangs with a score of 49 in their nine-hole match against Lamar and Seneca's jayvee squad Tuesday at the Neosho Golf Club.

