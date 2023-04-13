MCHS drama plans awards and gala

The McDonald County High School Drama Department will present the Dabbs Greer Theatre Society Awards and Gala in a full-production format on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. at the McDonald County Performing Arts Center in Anderson. The production will be hosted by MCHS seniors Jacob Winkler and Rylee Patterson. Tickets are $10 per guest and can be purchased at the door.

Favorite current student and alumni performers for the production include Jacob Winker, Kaitlyn Epling, Devon Swanson, Tony Dowd and others.

Current students will be awarded trophies in the following categories: Best Performing Arts Center Student Technician, Best Stage Manager, Technical Excellence, Best Newcomer Actress/Actor, Best Cameo Actress/Actor, Best Supporting Actress/Actor, Best Actor/Actress, Jacob Stanley Enthusiasm Award, Best Student Director Award.

The event will also include the induction of new members to the Mustang Players, the MCHS Drama Foundation organization, the Dabbs Greer Theatre Society and the MCHS Drama leadership organization.

Mustang Players inductees include Maddie Allison, Grace Coatney, Paola Hernandez, Lily Hollis, Chloe Howard, Branden Jones, Nicholas Kesterson, Jayden Mahurin, Makayla Miller, Jayden Mustain, Quinlynn Nelson, Joslyn Royce and Junior Soswell.

Dabbs Greer Theatre Society inductees include Aiden Austin, Samuel Brewer, Tristan Burton, Hunter Cheek, Alonha Frisby, Tristan Fry, Kenzie Haneline, Jaydaan Hearl-Stephens, Sean Henson, Lupita Hernandez, Dannie Hoy, Aiden Laffiteau, Logan Lant, Eric Lara-Urbina, Rebekah Lilly, Samantha Lynch, Tyler McKee, Isabel Monsalvo, Sara Newhard, Chloe Sherrell and Chairzong Xiong.