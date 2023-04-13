McDonald County Press obituaries for April 13, 2023

Oliver Bristow Harp

Jan. 28, 1935

April 5, 2023

Oliver Bristow Harp, 88, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in the comfort of his home, after months of declining health.

He was born Jan. 28, 1935, in Carthage, Mo., to Leroy and Bonnie (Bristow) Harp. He was raised in the Fidelity community and was a 1953 graduate of Carthage High School. He enlisted and served in the United States Army. On Aug. 10, 1956, he married Joyce Thrasher. They purchased a farm in Anderson shortly after they married, and he worked on his dairy farm while raising his family. Once he retired from farm life, he worked at Simmons for several years in the parts department and maintenance, retiring in 2017 at 83. He enjoyed tending to the needs of his farm, working on old tractors, traveling and attending RV shows.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Steve and Roger Harp; a grandson, Dustin Harp; a sister, Betty Nell Harp; a brother, John E. Harp; and an infant brother, Roger Harp.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Harp, of the home; a son, Kenneth Harp (Janet) of Anderson; five grandchildren; a brother, Richard Harp (Dorothy) of Diamond, Mo.; and a daughter-in-law, Elaina Harp of Anderson.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, with Arlis Thrasher officiating.

Ethan James Laster

Ethan James Laster, the infant son of Chase and Shannon (Phillips) Laster, was born and died on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Paula Laster; and maternal great-grandmothers, Barbara Howarth and Linda Kile.

He is survived by his parents, Chase and Shannon Laster; maternal grandparents, Pete and Lori Phillips of Anderson; paternal grandfather, Tim Laster of Bella Vista, Ark.; maternal great-grandfather, Robert Phillips of Garfield, Ark.

Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Rocky Comfort Cemetery in Rocky Comfort, Mo., with Pastor Scott Leonard officiating.

David Brian McEntire

March 31, 1967

April 2, 2023

David Brian McEntire, 56, of Stella, Mo., died suddenly Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Berryville, Ark.

He was born March 31, 1967, in Santa Maria, Calif., to Doran and Dorothy (Caywood) McEntire. He was raised in Stella and was a graduate of McDonald County Christian School. He lived in Tehran Pars, Iran, as a child and attended Woodstock Boarding School in India, at the foothills of the Himalayas. He joined the U.S. Navy when he was 18 years old. He married Holly Robb and then became a police officer, serving at the McDonald County Sheriff's Office for 12 years; then for Walmart as a construction remodeling manager. As a Naval Reservist, he was activated by the military in 2002 and served most of his time in Afghanistan, where he was wounded with an injury that followed him until his passing. Discharged from the Reserves, he returned to Walmart until 2014. He lived his final years in a little cabin on the Big Sugar and enjoyed reading the Bible, kayaking, fishing and playing guitar.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doran McEntire; and a brother-in-law, Clay Hart.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Holly McEntire, of the home; his mother, Dorothy McEntire of Honey Grove, Texas; three brothers, Ray McEntire of Jacksboro, Texas, Elzie McEntire (Deborah) of Wichita Falls, Texas, Malcolm Dwain McEntire (Joyce) of Monett, Mo.; three sisters, Lisa McEntire-Hart of Honey Grove, Texas, Tricia McEntire-Whitsell (Rowland) Centerton, Ark., Soraya McEntire-Hitt (Ryan) of Stella.

Funeral services with full military honors were held Monday, April 10, 2023, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with his brother, Malcolm Dwain McEntire, officiating. Private burial took place at Union Cemetery.

