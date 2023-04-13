McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Apr. 2

Tirina Raymond, 44, Noel, failed to register vehicle

Amanain Dok, 34, Noel, domestic assault – second degree

Matthew Gomez, 22, Springdale, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 20-25 miles per hour)

Apr. 3

Kelly Dale McAdams, 50, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – amphetamine or methamphetamine

Bobby Joe Durossette Jr, 52, Exeter, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Apr. 4

Michael Peter Olivia, 59, Siloam Springs, Ark., exceeded posted speed limit (20-25 mph over)

Dwayne Jerry, 24, Noel, assault – third degree – special victim, property damage – first degree

Lyndol Charles Wolfe, 37, Noel, domestic assault – second degree, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Jeffrey Allen Haven, 55, Gravette, Ark., fugitive from out of state

Apr. 5

Kimberly Dawn Weiser, 46, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended - second or third offense

Danny Ray Warren, 57, Noel, domestic assault – second degree

Dudley Robonei, 31, Anderson, possession of drug paraphernalia, non-injury domestic assault

Don Allen Tyra, 51, Rogers, Ark., driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Janaleen Lihpai, 41, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility – first offense, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Shannon Wayne Barwick, 32, Powell, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk – first degree – first offense – no sexual conduct

Apr. 7

Jonathan Brandon Rooks, 32, Anderson, probation violation

Gena lee McCormick, 52, Anderson, weight on tandem axle exceeded 34,000 pounds

Apr. 8

Catia Wren Arnett, 52, Noel, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Randy Lee Fox, 58, Gravette, Ark., failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, failed to stop for a stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Benjamin Travis Jackson, 38, Anderson, stealing/larceny/theft