Lady Mustangs showing improvement

Coming off a brutal stretch of matches last week, the McDonald County girls' soccer started to find its way a bit in its two most recent outings.

And though the Lady Mustangs suffered losses at Neosho, 1-0, on Thursday, April 6, and at Greenwood, 4-1, on Monday, April 10, the team has shown signs of improvement, coach Nathan Haikey said.

"The team is really starting to put the pieces together," Haikey said. "The first four matches on our schedule have provided plenty of opportunities for the players to grow and learn from. The team has really started to gel the past two games. They have all become more confident and assertive with their play. Now it just comes down to consistency and taking control of every match early and eliminating a few miscues."

McDonald County lost 3-1 to New Covenant Academy in its season opener on March 21 and then lost 4-0 at home to Webb City on March 27.

Then the Lady Mustangs dropped three straight 8-0 losses, at home to Willard on March 30, at Carl Junction on March 31 and then at Carthage on April 3.

The Lady Mustangs (0-7) gave up a late goal on a free kick in Thursday's 1-0 loss at Neosho (1-3).

Haikey said McDonald County "controlled the match from start to finish."

"Played with a high level of intensity and were really unlucky not to score on any of the shots on goal," Haikey said.

Then on Monday, the Lady Mustangs lost 4-1 to a tough Greenwood (4-3) team. Anna Clarkson scored the Lady Mustangs' lone goal. Clarkson has both goals McDonald County has scored this season.

"The match was much closer than the score shows," Haikey said. "We had the majority of possession. Greenwood has a strong backline that was able to intercept or deflect most of our shots."

The Lady Mustangs are back in action on Thursday at Monett (5-7).

Then on Friday and Saturday, McDonald County is set to play in the Willard Tournament.

The Lady Mustangs play Bolivar at 11:30 a.m. Friday before getting a rematch with Neosho at 2:30 p.m. later the day.

Saturday's schedule will be determined by the results of Friday's game, Haikey said.

McDonald County is back in action at home Tuesday, April 18, against Springfield Catholic. A junior varsity match is set for 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity.