Lady Mustang vaulters strong at Glendale meet

SPRINGFIELD -- Two McDonald County pole vaulters led the way for the Lady Mustangs against a field of 33 teams competing in the Glendale Girls Night Out track meet held Wednesday, April 5, at Parkview High School.

Lacey Nix cleared the bar at 2.62 meters for 10th place overall while teammate Kyla Moore notched a 2.31 mark to finish in 18th place.

Corina Holland stayed busy in the running events, finishing 11th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.97, 34th in the 200-meter dash in 28.65 and 40th in the 100-meter dash in 13.90

Clara Horton ran a 1:08.50 to claim 32nd in the 400 while Dallie Racher finished 55th with a 30.99 in the 200 and Ireona Nirka 55th with a 14.72 in the 100.

Holland was also part of the 4x400-meter relay quartet -- along with Anna Belle Price, Horton and Nirka -- that turned in a 4:27.43 to finish 11th in the event.

McDonald County's 4.100-meter relay team of Kayana Fields, Anissa Ramirez, Horton and Racher ran a 59.68 to place 29th. That same quartet finished 30th in the 4x200 with a time of 2:03.92.

Price took 17th place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:41.77 with Kate Cheney finishing 47th in 2:57.52.

Cheney also took 43rd in the 1,600-meter run (6:37.68) with teammate Madison Burton coming in 45th (6:49.16) in that event.

Burton also placed 30th in the 3,200-meter run by clocking a 14:35.36.

Jorja Westrick placed 42nd in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 20.25 and 36th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 57.27. Savannah Leib ran a 1:00.67 to claim a 43rd-place finish in the 300.

Leib also competed in the high jump, clearing 1.4 meters to place 26th.

Nirka and Abigail Pagel competed in the long jump for the Lady Mustangs, finishing 53rd and 54th, respectively. Nirka notched a 3.79-meter jump while Pagel went 3.69.

Pagel also claimed a 47th-place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 8.08 meters.

Peyton Cooper (25.5 meters) finished 21st in the discus and Roslynn Huston (23.78) 33rd.

Anissa Ramirez (30.58 meters) took 15th in the javelin while Analisa Ramirez (25.41) finished 27th.

In the shot put, McDonald County's Huston finished 23rd with an effort of 9.36 meters while teammate Malia Diaz took 27th with a 9.1.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs were to compete today in the East Newton Invitational with the Cassville Invitational scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.