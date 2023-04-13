Egg hunt held by Christmas City Committee

The Christmas City Committee hosted an Easter egg hunt for the city of Noel on Saturday, April 8. Jesus Sosa, the president of the Christmas City Committee, thanks the sponsors of the event. Those sponsors include Ray's Towing, Harps, Landon Feed and Seed, Sidewinders, Bob's Pizza, Sammy Scoops, Randy's Lawn Care, Carniceria Guanajuato, Shadow Lake and Roi Alce.

At the event, there were six bikes and six Easter baskets given away through a ticket drawing. The Easter bunny visited. The Noel Fire Department made a special appearance and allowed tours of the fire trucks. The Noel Marshal's Office brought a police car to let the kids tour as well. There was an art table, egg race and an egg toss. Chicken dinners were sold to make profit to help fund the next event. The next event will be for the Fourth of July. It will be held on July 1 in downtown Noel. The event will include games, food, giveaways and a parade.

Submitted photo The Christmas City Committee hosted an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, in Noel.



Submitted photo The Easter bunny visited the Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, in Noel.

