Crowder inducts National Technical Honor Society members

NEOSHO – Crowder College inducted 46 high school students and 17 college students into the National Technical Honor Society Tuesday, April 4 on the Neosho campus.

Students are invited to join NTHS based on 3.5 grade point average in program courses.

NTHS is an educational non-profit that exists to honor, recognize, and empower students and teachers in Career & Technical Education. NTHS serves over 100,000 active members annually in both secondary and postsecondary chapters across the country. NTHS provides scholarship opportunities for both secondary and postsecondary students across the country.

Students inducted include:

High School Inductees

Calvin Zuniga, Pinecrest Heritage Classical Homeschool

Cole Clark, McDonald County High School

Basilia Cifuentes, Neosho High School

Lindsey Cifuentes, Neosho High School

Braxton Cotton, McDonald County High School

Nelson Cruz-Solis, McDonald County High School

Alexa Lumvi-Benavides, Neosho High School

Adison Everett-Deering, McDonald County High School

Jim Mckee, Diamond High School

Wyatt Reynolds, McDonald County High School

Abigail Alvarez-Perez, Neosho High School

Sarai Alvarez-Perez, Neosho High School

Natasha Brinsfield, Seneca High School

Maleah Deters, McDonald County High School Criminal Justice

Emma Hobbs, McDonald County High School

Jackson Blood, McDonald County High School

Alex Jones, McDonald County High School

Roxanne Robinson, Neosho High School

Jedrick Knarr, Neosho High School

Hadley Amato, Neosho High School

Elizabeth Bailey, Neosho High School

Cameran Clement, East Newton High School

Carlee Cooper, McDonald County High School

Adolfo Estrada, Neosho High School

Valery Flores-Machuca, McDonald County High School

Chloe Hailey, East Newton High School

Alyssa Hamilton, Seneca High School

Addasie Hardy, Neosho High School

Christian Hernandez-Garcia, Neosho High School

Corina Holland, McDonald County High School

Savannah Leib, McDonald County High School

Caroline Leonard, Seneca High School

Adamari Luna, McDonald County High School

Cindy Soto, Neosho High School

Maelyn Wright, Neosho High School

Bailey Waddell, Seneca High School

Jayden Capps, Neosho High School

Alonna Eytcheson, East Newton High School

Allison Golden, Seneca High School

Gracie Hollis, McDonald County High School

Kennedy Lewis, Neosho High School

Ka Mwee, McDonald County High School

Yarecci Quintero, McDonald County High School

Gauge Spier, Neosho High School

Karen Lasiter, East Newton High School

Gary Jones, McDonald County High School

College Inductees

Joshua Brink of Mulberry, Kan.

Samuel Gilbert of Carthage

Travis Richardson of Stark City

Ryan Stephens of Pea Ridge, Ark.

Jordan Buxton of Webb City

Kyann Ogleof Sarcoxie

Logan Carmickle of Carthage

Kurt Landon of Lebanon

Ricardo Salas of Noel

Sara Sargent of Joplin,

Sadie Youngquist of Bentonville, Ark.

Kristofer Cloud of Granby

Dakota Farris of Purdy

Mutemwe Mwambazi of Neosho

Nate Norbury of Carthage

Zoe Parish of Noel

Allison Rion of Oronogo