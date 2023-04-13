Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Tina M. Cooper v. Anthony L. Cooper.

State of Missouri:

Dick L. Jennings v. Rhonda McIntire. Unlawful detainer.

Midland Credit v. Rynthia Terrill. Suit on account.

NCB Management Services, Inc. v. Jamey Jones. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Thomas W. Madewell. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Felicia N. Tew. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Amy L. Rice. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Scotty J. Skaggs. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Robert E. Beaver. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Jessica L. Lewis. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Melissa L. Pogue. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Marcio M. Laffiteau. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Shannon Bowman. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Troy R. Dreyer. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Raven D. Allen. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Troy R. Dreyer. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Rachel L. Richards. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital v. Harvey Keene. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Ryan Compton. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank v. Jessica Bertrand. Suit on account.

Whistler Flats, LLC v. Justleen Dolon. Unlawful detainer.

Republic Finance LLC v. Greg A. Stalder. Contract-other.

Thomasville Homes LLC v. Cory Gray. Breach of contract.

Shania Wright v. Anderson Engineering Inc. Personal injury-vehicular.

Timothy J. Green v. Department of Revenue. Refusing breathalyzer.

Jeffery L. Schneider v. Department of Revenue. Miscellaneous associate civil-other.

Richard E. Stout v. Shelly R. Whitehill. Rent and possession.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Kelly M. Lucas. Suit on account.

Progressive Advanced Insurance v. Robert W. Lockler. Other tort.

Midland Credit Managment, Inc. V. Margaret Brandy. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Lindsay A. Bilby. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jennifer Bradley. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Tabitha M. Elisen. Breach of contract.

Syed Shah v. Doug Greer. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jam Willis. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Kimberly A. Welch. Suit on account.

Resurgent Receivables LLC v. Jimmy Proctor. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

James L. Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob R. Pugh-Batterton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Drew A. Steinmeyer. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Ram Vinayak. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Maha Abu Kishik. Driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in child restraint or booster seat.

Tonya J. Gilmartin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Chelsea Whitaker. Trespassing.

Brandon Dale Jackson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Jacob R. Pugh-Batterton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alexandra R. Reynolds. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tyler J.P. Edwards. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Oscar E. Robles Ulloa. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joseph Paul Edwards. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Yimi Ballesteros-Torres. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Connor S. Partlow. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Muhammad H. Amin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ishaan B. Haldar. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charles E. Harris. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Randy Fox. Making a false report.

Alan A. Kennedy. Assault.

Derek D. McKinney. Fishing without a permit, Missouri resident.

Marie Ann Fernandez. Property damage.

Nick A. Hobbie. Passing a bad check.

Brian Cain. Passing a bad check.

Monica Salkill. Passing a bad check.

Josue Isaac Martinez. Passing a bad check.

Lar May Htoo. DWI -- alcohol.

Melissa Mathison. Stealing.

Rachel E. Rose. Assault.

Tonya J. Gilmartin. DWI -- alcohol. Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Drew A. Steinmeyer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Maylee B. O'Neil. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Maha Abu Kishik. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tyler J. Griffith. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christian J. Garza. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cody A. Stidham. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alexander H. Mead. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Jessica L.R. Lewis. Assault.

Felonies:

James L. Johnson. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Danny Ray Warren. Assault.

Cody Gaylien Parson. Domestic assault -- third degree. Domestic assault -- second degree.

Brandi Pearl York. Stealing.

Kelsi Marie Russell. Unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits/EBT card (value $750 or more)

Ani Anison. Delivery or possession of weapon at county/private jail/correction center.

Killisou Imi. Forgery. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing.

Robert Ray Matthews. Burglary.

Kelly D. McAdams. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Steven R. Arnett. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

James W. Jones. Domestic assault.

Shannon J. Robertson. Passing a bad check.

Jordan D.R. Pickard. Passing a bad check.

Scott Alan Norwood. Passing a bad check.

Micky Green. Passing a bad check.

The following cases were heard:

Rebecca M. Mitchell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Jimmy Riklon. Domestic assault.

Papulik Pahmer. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Lance R. Miller. Non-support.

Felonies:

Brandi Pearl York. Stealing.

Lori A. Moura. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Killisou Imi. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Forgery.

Ani Anison. Delivery or possession of a weapon at county/private jail/correction center.

Robert Ray Matthews. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Burglary.