Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, April 14, The Timberline Country Bank is playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

Pineville Arbor Day Celebration

On April 22 at 6:30 p.m., the Pineville Tree City Advisory Committee will give away 250 trees in conjunction with a short presentation from Missouri Conservation at The Square in Pineville.

Bella Vista Garden Club Plant Sale

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold the first of two plant sales this year on Saturday, April 22, at Village Wastewater at 380 Bella Vista Way. In recent years, the club has asked customers to set up appointments due to covid concerns. However, this year's event will be an open sale with everyone welcome from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Springfield Friends of the Library

Spring Book Sale April 26-30

Spring book sale shoppers will find giant collections of children's board books, Elvis Presley books, romance, mystery, history, sci-fi and food books. The sale returns to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex, 3001 N. Grant Avenue in Springfield, April 26-30. This year, the Friends Night Preview Sale, the night before the regular sale, will have an extra hour of treasure hunting from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Friends members can shop that night for free; non-members can pay $5 at the door to shop and become members that night.

Admission is free and sale hours are Wednesday-Friday, April 26-28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, April 29, Half-Price Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, April 30, Bag Day, 1-5 p.m.

Adult, young adult and children's books and most audiovisuals are $1 or less. Better books are priced $2 and up. A rare addition this year is an array of American Girl doll collectibles and matching clothes for little girls, sizes 7-12, priced separately and available beginning at the Friends Night Preview Sale.

Friends accept cash or checks only, and there is no tax. For more sale information, call 417-616-0564 or email [email protected]

McDonald County Senior Center

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Bingo is held Tuesday and Thursday each week at 10 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.