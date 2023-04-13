Brewer Farm: Hearts and innovations

NOEL -- The Brewer Farm at 107 Bitter Lane raises various animals, such as rabbits, ducks, pigs, turkeys and pheasants. Inside the family's house are custom-made incubators and hydroponic technology with which the Brewers are experimenting.

The Brewer family is always advancing and growing despite being only a two-person operation. It is headed by mother and son Susan and Ben Brewer, who put their lives, minds and hearts into their unique farm.

The Brewers aren't sure how to classify their farm. Ben admits it could be between a farmstead and a homestead.

The farm itself is self-sufficient. During one of his projects, Ben built an outdoor furnace that heats water as it circulates into the house. In case of an emergency, they can use propane to heat the water. They have their own meat and dairy. And grow their own produce as well.

Residents may marvel at this accomplishment, but Ben asserts others can do it too.

"Anybody on a quarter-acre lot can grow most of their own food. There's enough land there. It's just a choice to go do that rather than turn it into an expense, having to mow every week. There's capability; it's just the knowledge may not be there."

Ben has always been good with his hands. Aside from working on the family farm, Ben's other income comes from "fixing things for people." He also builds livestock structures and fences for neighbors.

Inside the home, the family has converted its office into a room that houses Coturnix quail incubators using materials available in a local hardware store.

In one spare bedroom, the room is lit with purple fluorescent lights. This is because the Brewers are experimenting with hydroponic technology.

Hydroponics "is the process of growing plants in water." Ben lifts the plants to show the roots. "If you take a look underneath, the white roots are mostly healthy."

Beginners often take up hydroponics to grow their own food, even if they don't have access to an outdoor space with soil or sunlight.

In a plastic bin near the hydroponic system are baby chicks that bask under a climate-controlled pad, mimicking their mother hen's warmth. This protects the chicks from outside elements and supervises their growth.

The farm sells rabbits housed in custom cages that Ben himself built. They mostly sell the rabbits to breeders, but occasionally they'll sell them as pets. The price of the rabbits depends on the age and pedigree, with costs usually between $20 to $25.

"Last year was the pet market for the rabbits, but this year was the breeders' market," said Susan Brewer.

They also raise and breed pigs. Piglets bask in the sun and huddle close together when they sleep. They'll play in the mud to cool off if they get too hot. They recognize their owners and, without a second thought, flock to drink the nutritious milk Susan feeds them.

Each has a unique personality and is named after its traits, whether it has certain spots or wattles.

The Brewers put a lot of heart into caring for their farm animals. Onlookers can sense these animals' trust in their owners as they follow closely behind them.

Operating a farm can have mental or physical challenges, but often people forget about the attachments farmers can have for their animals. How do Susan and Ben cope with these attachments?

"The best we can do is give them a good life," said Susan. "It's okay to be nice to the animals and give them the best life they can have until the last day."

