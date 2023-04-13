Brewer family purchases Flick Theatre on Anderson Main Street

ANDERSON -- Couple Jeremiah and Ebenee Brewer, alongside their two daughters and son, purchased the Flick Theatre in Anderson in late March. The couple said they grew up going to the Flick and wanted to see the coveted local business remain open.

"We both grew up coming to the Flick," Ebenee said. "It's a great piece of history in Anderson, and it's a great thing for our community to have."

Brewer said he and his wife discussed buying the theater before it was sold to the Lilly family about 12 years ago, noting "the seed was planted then." Brewer, who has been retired from the military for about three years, said he and his wife knew they wanted to buy a business in Anderson.

"We'd been looking at doing something in Anderson," Brewer said. "We wanted to do some sort of business to try to give back to the community. And we thought it would be something cool for our kids, having a family-owned thing."

Brewer said the theater is one of the oldest original businesses in the town, something he and his wife hope to continue to preserve.

"I think, to me, it's probably the oldest original running business in Anderson and in the area, so it's a sense of pride that we still have this gem operating in our community," Brewer said, noting the downtown theater offers a unique experience for families and children in the area.

Ebenee and Brewer agreed they wanted to keep the building "original," going for the vintage feel the Flick is known to offer.

"We want to keep it original," Brewer said. "It's kind of vintage."

The couple said future plans for the theater include updating the roof, repairing the marquee, potentially adding balcony seating, and incorporating a game room. Brewer and Ebenee laughed when they noted they also plan to bring rope licorice back, an apparent fan-favorite of Flick moviegoers. The couple said concessions and ticket pricing would remain similar to the previous pricing, noting small changes may be made.

The theater is currently showing the film "Super Mario Bros" with "Dungeons and Dragons" soon to follow.

Brewer said he's looking forward to running the Anderson business and making it a family venture along the way.

"The biggest thing is we like having our family here and letting them experience it," Brewer said. "It's a family business, and it's something we can do for a while," Brewer said.