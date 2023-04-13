Blood drive to be held Friday at Pineville Christian Church

Sean Crider State Farm Insurance is hosting the McDonald County Community Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Pineville Christian Church's Life Center, located at 803 N. Main in Pineville.

The blood drive is in coordination with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

Donators will receive a free T-shirt and a voucher for two free tickets to one of the following attractions: Beyond the Lens in Branson; Discovery Center in Springfield or the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, Ark. All vouchers are while supplies last.

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling (417) 227-5006 or visit www.cbco.org/donate and enter the sponsor code 3029.

Photo identification is required. Donors are asked to eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive.