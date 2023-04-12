Celebrating together

Deby Hopping is excited to bring the Noel community together to celebrate.

Professionally, the Noel city clerk is involved in making an Easter event happen. Personally, she's happy to see Noel neighbors of all approximately 50 different cultures uniting.

"The event committee works diligently to bring the community together in an effort to celebrate holidays and traditions, and, hopefully, break those language barriers," Hopping said. "It's important for us to do this in an effort to make Noel a better place to live and get to know our neighbors all around us."

An Easter Egg Hunt -- hosted by the Noel Christmas City Event Committee -- is set for Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Noel Housing, 624 Johnson Drive. The Easter Bunny is expected to make an appearance. The event will feature free games and crafts, with prizes for each age group.

Chicken dinners will be available for purchase.

Other upcoming events include a citywide yard sale event, which will take place from April 27 to 30, and the Noel citywide cleanup effort, scheduled for May 1 through 7.

Officials are already planning a July 4 celebration, which will take place on July 1. The event will feature vendors, food, a parade, and fireworks.