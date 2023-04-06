Willard blanks Lady Mustangs, 8-0





ANDERSON -- Willard sophomore Katelyn Magee scored seven goals and teammate Charlae Cowan added a penalty kick as the Lady Tigers blanked the McDonald County Lady Mustangs, 8-0, in a match played Thursday, March 30, at Mustang Stadium.

Magee's seventh goal, which came with 19:19 left to play, triggered the mercy rule and ended the match at 8-0.

McDonald County dropped to 0-3 on the season, while Willard evened its season mark at 1-1.

Magee scored three goals in the first half at 30:46, 17:30 and 9:51. Her first goal of the second half bounced off the crossbar and just inside the goal line for a 4-0 Willard lead with 36:40 on the clock.

Willard got two more goals from Magee at 31:16 and 28:23 before Cowan's penalty kick at 20:05 after McDonald County was called for a handball in the box.

"(Magee's) got speed. You can't coach speed or teach speed," Willard coach Jamie Waddell said of his swift sophomore. "She's a very talented player with a lot of speed and a knack for the goal. She finds a way to put herself in the position to be able to finish. She doesn't give up on anything. She's going to run through a lot of things and she does a lot of things real well for us. The ball seems to find her a lot and her teammates do a good job of looking for her."

First-year McDonald County coach Nathan Haikey called Willard a "very quick, fast team," adding, "We tried to be physical with them, but they've got a lot of speed and quickness and (McGee) is a good player."

Both teams misfired on first-half corner kicks, and McDonald County senior keeper Kadence Elliott made a couple of saves before Willard missed on a header off a corner kick last in the first half.

Elliott closed the first-half action with another save.

"Mac County's a very physical team and they do a great job of being aggressive toward the ball," said Waddell. "We didn't come out very physical early and just kind of shied away from it. We challenged the girls at halftime about being more physical and, I felt like in the second half, we did a better job of that."

Elliott notched another save early in the second half, but Willard, led by Magee's footwork, turned up the heat with its speed and quickness to end the match early.

"It's only our third game of the season, but I'm happy with the way we kept competing and didn't hang our heads," said Haikey.

The Mustangs were defeated 8-0 at Carl Junction on Friday, March 31, and then also lost 8-0 at Carthage on Monday.

McDonald County (0-5) is scheduled to play at Neosho on Thursday, April 6.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County junior Daisy Mendez (right) pressures Willard's Madison Foley in their match Thursday, March 30, at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Lady Mustang Natalie Gillming defends against Willard's Mia Davault as teammate Grace Walthall moves in during their match at Mustang Stadium on Thursday, March 30.





