White Rock Elementary hosts health fair

White Rock Elementary School hosted a health fair for students on March 29.

Janie Daugherty, director of nutrition for McDonald County Schools, said the goal was to teach students to eat healthy and make healthy choices.

She was the face of the farmers market at the health fair, where students were allowed to shop for themselves and their family. After hearing a short presentation about fruits and vegetables, students were asked to select a large enough portion of one type of fruit and one type of vegetable to feed their families. The tables at the farmers market were loaded with all manner of produce, and Daugherty said she was surprised that some of the students chose vegetables such as asparagus.

Jamie Looney, director of child nutrition at Pryor, Okla., was leading a yoga demonstration at the health fair with the help of student volunteer Dominick Trimble. They rolled a large dice that indicated which of six yoga poses the students would attempt. They tried each pose at least once or twice, even if it did not come up on the dice.

Daugherty said most students had not tried yoga before.

Rebecca Barnard of Wyandotte, Okla., and student volunteer Landon Jessen were running a "rethink your drink" station. Jessen had the students line up a row of beverages from left to right in the order they thought was "most sugary" to "least sugary." The beverages included items like a soft drink, energy drink, chocolate milk, regular milk, Capri Sun, unsweetened tea and water. After the students had lined up the beverages in the order they thought was correct, Jessen brought out baggies with sugar cubes in them, revealing how much sugar each drink contained.

Barbara Homan of Gumon, Okla., and student volunteer Orrin Laughlin were making smoothies for the students with strawberries, blueberries, yogurt and orange juice.

Homan said she wanted to attend the health fair to get some ideas in order to hold a health fair in her own school district.

Opaa employee Tisha Dembinski was teaching students about planting seeds and helping them to plant beans in little cups and water them. She said she was teaching them how foods can come from different parts of plants, including the roots, leaves, fruit and seeds. The students take home the planted beans, and their parents usually send photos after the small plants sprout, she said.

Other stations at the health fair included a Hiland Dairy station where students could sample almond milk or soy milk, and a trail mix station where students could gather their own trail mix.