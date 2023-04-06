STEM teaches students life skills through fun.

ANDERSON -- On Friday, March 31, students all over McDonald County enjoyed a full day of activities to learn about science, technology and the value of teamwork as they packed into the school cafeteria and gymnasium at MCHS. The "Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math" or STEM program is the epitome of blending fun with education.

LaDonna McClain is the curriculum director for the event. The event is divided into three different sections. Coding, rollercoaster and robotics. According to McClain, the STEM program "allows all elementary and junior high school students to get involved and get into the high school." This allows them to see the school for the first time with their peers.

Rows of tables are lined up as students type away on their laptops. This section gives students a taste of coding. These lines of code give commands to robotics and electronics. Unlike other code languages like Java or Python, these entry-level code programs have a user-friendly interface to help students stay focused while being able to work at their own pace.

Jaydaan Hearl-Stephens is a student at MCHS and is one of the experts in this field. He helps the younger students along if they're having difficulty with the code program.

"(The codes) are supposed to increase in difficulty, depending on the age range," said Hearl-Stephens. "So, they're going to complete those challenges and then they'll raise their hands. And we'll come and see if they did it correctly."

He'll examine the work and mark their papers to give the okay. From there, they will move on to the next section.

The students are competing against each other in their respective fields. It provides an opportunity for them to challenge themselves.

"They're all competing against each other no matter what their age group is," said Ava Coffel, also a student at MCHS. "They're just working on their basic skills to make sure that they can complete the task. We have some robots that you have to code to make them move. And that splits into two sections, which is really awesome."

On the other side of the gymnasium was the robotic construction section. Laid before the students were boxes of robotic parts that allowed them to build their own mobile robots.

Once they completed their robots, they took them to be examined by the judges, who sent them to the track to test their mobility skills. Teams would have to direct their robots around obstacles and through a tunnel while following the correct path. This put their hand-eye coordination skills to the test.

Another section of the event took place in the school cafeteria. It was alive with excitement as students put together cardboard roller coaster structures with steep drops, curvy loops and boarders to slide down marbles along the tracks.

This teaches them physics and engineering.

Some of these cardboard roller coasters were larger than the students that built them. Regardless, they carried them out to be inspected. Judges at the competition looked for accuracy, creativity and the sturdiness of the structures.

At the end of the event, students who won in their fields were awarded with gold and silver medals.

The STEM program is more than just having fun. It gives them the tools they need to succeed in school and in the future.

"There's all kinds of engineering and computer jobs out there now," said McClain. "We're just trying to pique their interest in different areas and give them opportunities they might not have gotten anywhere else."

McClain also wanted to give credit to computer science teacher Joyce Pacheco for her hand in organizing the event.

"She's done a great job of pulling it together. That's a lot of straws that we're trying to organize all at one time. So, shout out to her, because it's very well organized and it's a lot of work."

The beauty of STEM is that it brings out the hidden talents of every student. Some are mechanically inclined, while others may be more artistic. Whatever qualities they possess, they shine as they come together to collaborate on ideas and critical thinking.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Here, students display their inventive cardboard rollercoaster. These elaborate constructions took time and effort to build. The STEM program is all about blending fun and education together.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press The STEM Program was open to all students from various schools in McDonald County. These two students from Pineville showcase their cardboard rollercoaster. No doubt, this was a fun introduction to physics.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press After students build their robots and pass inspection, theyre ready to put them to the test and drive them on the track. They must follow along the tape and maneuver past various obstacle courses. They will be judged on the efficiency and mobility of the robots.



Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press These Southwest City students work together to create robots that will be assessed and ready for the track. They were provided boxes full of parts, allowing them to customize and explore their creativity when building their robots. Coding also came into play during this activity.

