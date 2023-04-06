Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pineville holds annual Easter egg hunt

by Rachel Dickerson | April 6, 2023 at 9:02 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press Amelia Anzar, 2, picks up eggs during the Pineville Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

The city of Pineville held its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1, at the square.

  photo  Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press Drew Ehlers, 1 1/2, pauses for a moment while looking for eggs during the Pineville Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
  
  photo  Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press Indica Newkirk, 18 months, admires a small duck she found during the Pineville Easter egg hunt on Saturday on the square.
  
  photo  Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press Tinziley Simpson, 10, Bostynn Schureman, almost 2, Kash Betts, 8, and Ruth Crittenden, 5, were the winners who found the golden eggs in their age groups at the Pineville Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
  

Print Headline: Pineville holds annual Easter egg hunt

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT