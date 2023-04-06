Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press Amelia Anzar, 2, picks up eggs during the Pineville Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
The city of Pineville held its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1, at the square.
Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press Drew Ehlers, 1 1/2, pauses for a moment while looking for eggs during the Pineville Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press Indica Newkirk, 18 months, admires a small duck she found during the Pineville Easter egg hunt on Saturday on the square.
Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press Tinziley Simpson, 10, Bostynn Schureman, almost 2, Kash Betts, 8, and Ruth Crittenden, 5, were the winners who found the golden eggs in their age groups at the Pineville Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
Print Headline: Pineville holds annual Easter egg hunt
