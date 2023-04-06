MCHS track teams compete at Carthage

The McDonald County track and field teams competed at the Carthage Invitational on Thursday, March 30.

Girls

The Lady Mustangs finished 12th out of 15 teams at the meet.

Home meet host Carthage won the meet with 100 points, followed by Riverton 91, Joplin 89, Webb City 85.27, Marshfield 80.53, Carl Junction 64, Willard 49, Grove 46, Lamar 31, Neosho 29, Nevada 14.54, McDonald County 11.54, Pittsburg 11.27, Monett 8.81 and East Newton 1.

Anissa Ramirez finished fifth in the javelin at 30.35 meters, while Analisa Ramriez was 11th at 28.93, Malia Diaz 20th at 22.98.

Kyla Moore and Anna Price placed in an 11-way tie for seventh in the pole vault at 2.00 meters.

Gia Coffel placed eighth in the high jump at 1.47 meters, with Savannah Leib 11th at 1.37.

Roslynn Huston took 13th in the shot put at 9.06 meters, with Malia Diaz 23rd at 8.23 and Analisa Ramirez 34th at 7.08.

Peyton Cooper finished 17th in the discus at 24.97 meters, while Roslynn Huston was 23rd at 23.98 and Alexica Ramirez 32nd at 20.92.

Abigail Pagel finished 19th in the triple jump at 8.87 meters.

Ireona Nirka took 27th in the long jump at 4.09 meters, while Pagel was 31st at 3.93.

Nirka finished 34th in the 100-meter dash at 15.40 with Kayana Fields 35th at 15.51 and Pagel 38th at 16.70.

Madison Burton finished 18th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:57.65.

The Lady Mustangs' 4x800-meter relay team of Clara Horton, Madison Burton, Kate Cheney and Anna Price took third at 11:53.31.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Fields, Anissa Ramirez, Corina Holland and Clara Horton placed ninth at 2:00.52.

Boys

The Mustangs took 11th in the boys meet.

Joplin finished first with 177 points, while Webb City had 98, Willard 79, Carthage 72.5, Lamar 68, Neosho 62.5, Marshfield 47, Nevada 25, Grove 25, Riverton 20, McDonald County 19, East Newton 16, Monett 13 and Carl Junction 8.

Josh Pacheco placed third in the 100-meter dash at 11.90 seconds, with Esteban Martinez-Olvera seventh at 11.98 and Tucker Dill 29th at 12.75.

Andrew Mortiz placed sixth in the javelin at 45.69 meters, with Jarrett McCool was 24th at 33.81 and Anthony D'Amico 38th at 26.30.

Wyatt Wilkinson finished 10th in the pole vault at 3.05 meters.

Toby Moore placed 14th in the discus at 35.86 meters, with Andrew Moritz 27th at 30.18 and Jaylon Nepo-McClam 35th at 28.18.

Moore placed 16th in the shot put at 12.78 meters, with Angel Mendoza-Martinez 30th at 11.10 and Ivan Serna 32nd at 10.78.

Michael Hackworth finished 16th in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.78.

Aidrian Short finished 19th in the high jump at 1.57 meters.

Caleb Garvin placed 21st in the 1,600-meter run at 5:14.46, while Tyler Rothrock was 34th at 5:42.67.

Steven Paxtor finished 25th in the triple jump at 10.29 meters.

Antwone Dean Isiel finished 27 in the long jump at 5.37 meters, with Paxtor 30th at 5.23 and Tucker Dill 37th at 2.09.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Hunter Leach, Dalton McClain, Devon Hickman and Tyler Rothrock placed fifth at 9:07.20.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Dominic Cervantes, Short, McClain and Martinez-Olvera placed fifth at 1:36.28.

Up next

The Lady Mustangs were scheduled to be back in action Wednesday at the Glendale Girls Night Out. Results were not available at press time.

The Mustangs are scheduled to compete at the Hillcrest Invite today.