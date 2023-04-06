MCHS art students propose ideas for new Anderson city sign — one design chosen

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School students taking Art 3 or 4 with teacher Theresa Walthall submitted design proposals for Anderson's new city sign. A design submitted by senior Dylan Hetherton was chosen by the city council.

Walthall said design submissions were given as a regular assignment, which resulted in the teacher receiving roughly 50 proposals. Walthall said she submitted five proposals to Anderson's city council, one by senior Dylan Hetherton and four by senior Ialani Yang.

Walthall said she encouraged her students to submit her proposals to show them that pursuing art can be done outside the classroom.

"I thought it would be a valuable way for them to see that art can extend outside of the classroom," Walthall said. "I thought it would motivate them, and I thought that, if they were chosen and could drive through their town and see their art on a sign, that it would make them very proud. I thought it was a worthwhile thing to participate in."

Walthall's student Dylan Hetherton designed the winning design, with Walthall noting she is proud of both him and Yang -- whose art will be showcased in the city of Anderson in differing areas.

"I'm very proud of them," Walthall said. "I'm proud for them. I gave them lots of guideline concepts and just watched them."

Dylan Hetherton, MCHS senior, said his proposal was strawberry-themed to celebrate Anderson's rich strawberry farming history.

"I saw that Anderson was originally known for strawberry farming," Hetherton said, noting he wanted to incorporate the city's history in the art.

Hetherton said he thought it'd be "fun" to be involved in the city's venture to find new branding, noting it is "really cool" to have a larger impact on the city as an artist.

Hetherton noted he was "shocked" when he was informed that his design was chosen.

"I was shocked," Hetherton said, grinning.

Hetherton said he's considering going into graphic design after graduation, noting it's something he's passionate about.

Ialani Yang, a senior at MCHS, submitted four different designs, being the only student that designed more than one graphic. Yang said her designs showcased items such as a train, the state flower, and Indian Creek. Yang said her favorite graphic to design featured the train.

"The train was my favorite," Yang said. "I put a lot of work into that," Yang said, smiling and nodding.

Yang said she felt proud getting to submit ideas to the city, noting she could "get herself out there" as an artist.

"I thought it was all really cool," Yang said. "I just wanted to get myself out there."

Yang said she will likely pursue art post-graduation, noting projects like this one help her ideas come to life.

Walthall said she's very thankful her students got the opportunity they did to present ideas to the Anderson Board of Aldermen.

"I just want to reiterate that I'm thankful for this opportunity for my students," Walthall said, with warm eyes and a gentle nod.