McDonald County Press obituaries for April 6, 2023

Paula Rustine Ghidotti Macaulay

March 1, 1955

March 31, 2023

Paula Rustine Ghidotti Macaulay, 68, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo., after a recent decline in health.

She was born March 1, 1955, in Sacramento, Calif., to Paul Russell Lashmett, Sr. and Mary (Orrick) Lashmett. She resided in California until moving to Granby, Mo., in 1980 and a few years later to Anderson in 1982. In the early 1990's she furthered her education by attending Crowder College, receiving her degree in Cartography. She was employed for several years as a Cartographer, working many years for the counties of McDonald, Newton and Jasper, retiring in 2015. She enjoyed horse back riding and NASCAR; and she was an artist and seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Italo Ghidotti and Mark Macaulay; and a brother, Paul Russell Lashmett, Jr.

She is survived by her two children, Dave Ghidotti (Amy) of Bella Vista, Ark., Christina LeMasters (Scooter) of Jasper, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Douglas Lashmett of Palo Alto, Calif., John Lashmett of Granby, Mo.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, April 6, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be sent through website, www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Robert Lee Sprague

Nov. 14, 1939

March 31, 2023

Robert Lee "Bobby" Sprague, 83, of Stark City, Mo., died Friday, March 31, 2023, in the comfort of his home after a recent battle with cancer.

He was born Nov. 14, 1939, in rural McDonald County, Mo., to Ira James and Hattie (Dohle) Sprague. He was raised in Anderson and was a graduate of Anderson High School. Following graduation, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy. He resided in various places throughout his life, though considered McDonald County his home. He was a carpenter, mechanic, heavy equipment operator and truck driver. He enjoyed working his cattle, playing cards and simply "shooting the breeze."

His parents; and two brothers, Jerry and Richard Sprague, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Sprague of the home; two children, Cindy Sprague and partner, Stacy Broksieck of Stockton, Mo., Robert Sprague (Megan) of Joplin; two stepchildren, Elizabeth Owens (Landon) of Forsythe, Mo., Gregory Borland of Katy, Texas; ten grandchildren; and a sister, Peggy Elam of Centerton, Ark.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating.

Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.