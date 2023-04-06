McDonald County Historical Society hosts annual spring banquet

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Historical Society hosted its eighth annual spring fundraiser on April 1 at River Ranch Resort. The event is the organization's largest fundraiser of the year, with nearly $20,000 raised at the event.

Lynn Tatum, board chair for the McDonald County Historical Society, said the event was intended to create an environment for McDonald County community members to celebrate the county's culture together.

"It is for McDonald County people to come together and celebrate their rich and unique culture," Tatum said. "McDonald County people really want their culture preserved, their history preserved, and they seem to enjoy coming together to do that. So, it's about the joy of coming together and the opportunity to give back."

Tatum said there were 121 attendees at the event, which included an auction and dinner. The meal was served by River Ranch Resort.

"River Ranch served, and they did a wonderful, outstanding job," Tatum said, noting the business was recently flooded, with River Ranch Resort employees working to get the area "spick and span" for the event. "We were thrilled with River Ranch," Tatum said. "They served three meats, baked potatoes, green beans, salad, a roll, blackberry and apple cobbler, and a variety of drinks."

Tatum said nearly $20,000 was raised at the event, which is the second-highest amount raised. Last year's amount was $21,000.

Tatum said the money raised is to pay for the historical society's ongoing expenses.

"We do it to fund the ongoing expenses of maintaining the two historic buildings we own," Tatum said, referring to the McDonald County Courthouse Museum and the Historic Sheriff's House, both located in Pineville. "We do a lot of events, bring in speakers, so it's just the ongoing operation expense. This is our single biggest fundraiser for operating expenses."

Tatum said she considers the event "highly successful," noting the joy she witnessed amongst attendees.

"I was impressed with the joy and the sense of unity in that room," Tatum said. "I think the thing that makes me feel like it was a huge success was just the joy of coming together in community."