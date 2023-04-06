McDonald County General Election Results

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Uncertified results of the votes cast in McDonald County for the Nov. 8 election were released by Kimberly Bell, McDonald County clerk. Certification will be held at 1 p.m. on April 7 in the county clerk's office.

With most candidates running unopposed in the county, local results follow:

Terry Lance won the mayor's race in Noel, with 57 votes.

Nancy Irish won the city collector's race in Noel, with 65 votes.

Kim Wilson received 15 votes and will be the north ward alderman for Noel.

The west ward alderperson for Noel will be Jody Lester, with 19 votes.

David E. Blake will remain mayor of Southwest City, with 22 votes.

With nine votes, Steven B. Golden Sr. will be west ward alderman for Southwest City.

The position of east ward alderman will be held by Tim Snow, who received 13 votes.

With 134 votes, Meghan Sexson will be the city tax collector for Goodman.

South ward alderman for the city of Goodman is Rex Jordan, who received 65 votes.

The mayor of Lanagan will be Elma Mitchell, with 37 votes.

The city of Anderson east ward alderman position will be held by Jeremiah Brewer, who received 32 votes.

Don Hines is the west ward alderman for Anderson, with 21 votes.

The position of north ward alderman for Pineville will be held by Becky Davis, who received 53 votes.

Roy Milleson will be the south ward alderman in Pineville, with 34 votes.

The village trustee for the village of Jane is Vic Underwood, with 12 votes.

Residents of the city of Goodman favored John Bunch (86) over J.R. Fisher (70) for the position of mayor.

For the north ward alderman position for the city of Goodman, Clyde Davidson won 57 votes, while Nelson Watsons won only 21.

Both Raymond W. Mitchell and Mary Beaver received 38 votes each, for the positions of alderman at-large for the city of Lanagan. Teresa Anne Ezell received 19 votes.

The board of directors for the Pineville Fire Protection District positions will be held by Jim Armstrong (136), Chris Roessler (122), Robert Drake (114), Dawayne Lasiter (111) and Toby Henson (110).

Residents of McDonald County voted 713 for imposing a 3 percent sales tax on retail sales of adult-use marijuana, with more than 300 votes against it.

Goodman residents voted 90 against and 64 for "Proposition Public Safety," which would have increased a 1 percent sales tax increase to be solely used to fund the police department.

Goodman residents also voted 115 against and 39 votes for "Proposition A," which would have made the tax collector an appointed position by the council instead of an elected position.

Residents for Pineville said "yes" to the "Pineville Fire Protection District Proposition," with 117 votes in favor and 71 against. This will be supported by a levy of up to 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

Pineville residents voted yes with 71 votes over 41 no votes to "provide by ordinance the appointment of a chief of police provided for by the statutes of the state of Missouri."

In Anderson, residents voted yes, 52-9, on the question of whether to issue $4,000,000 in bonds for the waterworks and sewerage system." This will improve the city's water system and all future improvements and extensions.

Noel residents voted no, 42-26, to a tax levy in the amount of 65 cents on the one hundred dollars assessed valuation on real property and personal property for five years to maintain city sidewalks and city streets, for public safety, and other needs as deemed necessary.