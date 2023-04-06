McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Mar. 26
Amanda Diane O'Hearon, 32, Anderson, expired plates
Robert Allen Cummins Jr., 58, Pineville, property damage -- first degree
Mathew Reuben Beamer, 41, Seneca, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Dwayne Lemuel, 40, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license
Mar. 27
Nicole Gelene Johnson, 37, Monett, passing bad check
Daniel Lee Eversole, 34, Bentonville, Ark., fugitive from out of state
Mar. 29
Ofelia Marie Marquez, 34, Shanwee, Kan., probation violation
Eric Joseph Cross, 28, no address provided, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license (2), exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour)
Brandi Pearl York, 27, Goodman, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, stealing -- fourth or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years
Kristi Maree Hartkopf, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., stealing
Mar. 31
Joseph Dale Shelton, 31, no address provided, receiving stolen property
Nomen Solomon, 40, Noel, defective equipment
Justin Lee Mulkey, 33, Anderson, domestic assault -- second degree
Nordamaian Hadley Materne, 21, Noel, driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint, minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02% -- first offense
Darrell Ray Haney, 70, Pineville, property damage -- first degree
Apr. 1
Christina Ann Adair, 31, Noel, fugitive from out of state
Leah Jo Martin, 28, Grove, Okla., probation violation
Eliberto Ramirez Jr., 38, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jimmy Riklon, 50, Noel, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense