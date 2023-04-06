McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Mar. 26

Amanda Diane O'Hearon, 32, Anderson, expired plates

Robert Allen Cummins Jr., 58, Pineville, property damage -- first degree

Mathew Reuben Beamer, 41, Seneca, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Dwayne Lemuel, 40, Noel, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license

Mar. 27

Nicole Gelene Johnson, 37, Monett, passing bad check

Daniel Lee Eversole, 34, Bentonville, Ark., fugitive from out of state

Mar. 29

Ofelia Marie Marquez, 34, Shanwee, Kan., probation violation

Eric Joseph Cross, 28, no address provided, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license (2), exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour)

Brandi Pearl York, 27, Goodman, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, stealing -- fourth or subsequent stealing offense within 10 years

Kristi Maree Hartkopf, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., stealing

Mar. 31

Joseph Dale Shelton, 31, no address provided, receiving stolen property

Nomen Solomon, 40, Noel, defective equipment

Justin Lee Mulkey, 33, Anderson, domestic assault -- second degree

Nordamaian Hadley Materne, 21, Noel, driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint, minor visibly intoxicated/blood alcohol content more than .02% -- first offense

Darrell Ray Haney, 70, Pineville, property damage -- first degree

Apr. 1

Christina Ann Adair, 31, Noel, fugitive from out of state

Leah Jo Martin, 28, Grove, Okla., probation violation

Eliberto Ramirez Jr., 38, Noel, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jimmy Riklon, 50, Noel, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense