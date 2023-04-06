JV teams compete well at Mustang Stampede

The McDonald County junior varsity boys track team finished first overall at the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Mustang Stampede on March 22 at McDonald County High School in Anderson.

The Mustangs JV boys finished with 187 points to beat out Carthage which had 182.

Arthur Mead won the high jump at 1.52 meters, while Maddox Feagin was second at 1.47.

Wyatt Wilkinson was second in the pole vault at 2.58 meters.

Miguel Mora placed second in the long jump at 4.87 meters, with Hasler Lopez Vasquez third at 4.76.

Lyriq Bartley was third in the triple jump at 9.83 meters.

Jaylon Nepo-McClam was first in the discus at 28.40 meters, while Clayton Hosier was second at 27.9, Anorca Samson fifth at 24.30, Adrian Diojayke Diopulos sixth at 23.5 and Maksim Spurgeon ninth at 21.40.

Anthony D'AMica finished first in the javelin at 29.82 with Logan Myrick second at 28.87 and Jose Garcia fifth at 27.51.

Samson placed second in the shot put at 10.67 while Cory Tuttle was third at 10.18, Nepo-McClam fourth at 9.63, Hosier sixth at 9.08, Spurgeon seventh at 8.99, Dylan Reyes 10th at 8.80.

Bartley finished second in the 100-meter dash at 12.41 with Maddox Feagin third at 12.59, Wilkinson fourth at 12.92 and Mora fifth at 13.25.

Christian Razo placed second in the 200-meter dash at 26.34 with Breck Rubeck was third at 26.64.

Mead was second in the 400-meter dash at 58.06 with Anthony D'Amico was fourth at 1:02.20.

Mora finished second in the 800-meter run at 2:25.86 while Alexsandro Vazquez-Lopez third at 2:36.34.

Vazquez-Lopez placed third in the 1,600-meter run at 5:57.37, while Kyler Goewert was fifth at 6:00.51.

John Clemons took second in the 110-meter hurdles at 20.50 with Hackworth third at 22.16.

Hackworth placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.05.

The 4x100-meter relay team placed second at 50.36.

The 4x200-meter relay team finished second at 1:46.06.

The 4x400-meter relay team took second at 4:05.37.

Girls

The McDonald County JV girls finished second at the Mustang Stampede with 88 points, finishing behind Monett 121.

Anindria Joseph won the pole vault at 1.53 meters, while Caylee Roughton was second at 1.53 meters.

Joseph was second in the long jump at 3.28 meeters, while Daniela Mendez-Ramirez was fourth at 2.64 meters.

Alexica Ramirez placed second in the discus at 23.40 with Carlie Martin third at 19.60, Gisel Aragon fourth at 15.12, Leah Stephens fifth at 15.10, Shylynn Deering sixth at 15.00 and Melanie Jesse eighth at 13.50.

Martin finished first in the javelin at 22.03 meters, while Deering was third at 19.02 and Jesse fourth at 17.42.

Martin took second place in the shot put at 7.96 with Aragon third at 7.63, Ramirez fourth at 7.48, Stephens fifth at 7.07, Deering seventh at 6.86 and Jesse 11th at 6.16.

In the 100-meter dash, Jaylee Brock placed third at 15.67 with Yarecci Quintero fourth at 15.73, Mendez-Ramirez seventh at 16.95 and Jacqueline Joaquin eighth at 17.02.

Layla Wallain finished second in the 200-meter dash at 31.71, with Quinetero fourth at 33.22, Charidy McKinzie fifth at 34.27, Joaquin seventh at 35.37 and Mendez-Ramirez eighth at 36.12.

Carli Watson finished third in the 400-meter dash at 1:19.04, while McKinzie was fourth at 1:19.78 and Quintero fifth at 1:26.53.

The 4x100-meter relay finished second at 1:02.35.

The 4x200-meter relay team finished second at 2:15.87.