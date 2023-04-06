Goodman PD officers resign in protest to election results

GOODMAN -- Residents made their way to the polls to take part in the April 4 General Election. On the ballot for Goodman's mayor was Alderman John Bunch, who won the election and became Goodman's newest mayor-elect. For many of his supporters, this was a joyous occasion. But not everyone shared the same sentiment.

In a Facebook post, Goodman police chief Adam Miller made a statement that members of his department would resign on April 5, the day after the General Election.

"Tomorrow, 04/05/23, every officer, full-time and reserve, will be submitting our resignations. I would like to publicly thank all the officers who supported me through this journey and it was a pleasure working alongside each and every one of you. I wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavors."

According to Mayor J.R. Fisher, nine officers resigned.

"Yeah, they're done ... nine of them. There were three full-time and six reserves."

Miller's statement goes on to say, "It's been a good ride," and Fisher was "a huge asset for the Goodman Police Department and the city of Goodman as a whole." Miller said there were times when Fisher personally used his own finances to fund the department, so they could acquire the tools they needed to perform their duties.

Miller says the reason for this resignation is in protest against Bunch's newly elected position as mayor. He claims Bunch's followers campaigned against the department, saying, "He was going to dismantle the police department, and threatened our law enforcement officers with comments like, 'Your days are numbered.'''

Miller also accused Bunch of having "a history of tampering with the police department and attempting to cut their budget $300,000."

Bunch refutes these accusations.

Miller says he and his officers joined the police force to have "a positive impact within the community." But he lamented that his "officers were stalked, tormented, slandered and harassed," while receiving low wages.

The post ended with Miller saying goodbye to the city of Goodman on behalf of the department.

"To the citizens of Goodman, we thank you. God bless, and we wish you nothing but the best. Signing out for the last time."

What will happen in the coming days?

"I can tell you that we're [the sheriff's office] not going to take over the Goodman Police Department," said Sheriff Robert Everson of the McDonald County Sheriff's Office. "But we will respond to emergency calls inside the city limits."

After hearing the news about the police department's nine officers resigning, Bunch hopes the town can come together. He acknowledges that "the town is fairly well divided, and that's not a way to move forward."

He said, regardless of whether residents voted for him or not, he's going to represent everybody in the town the same.

"And now, hopefully, things will return, and we can get things worked out," Bunch said.