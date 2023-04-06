Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran?

MCDONALD COUNTY — Do you know this veteran? Please help the McDonald County Historical Society identify this WWII McDonald County veteran. He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, he sent her a photo. This unidentified photo is number 102 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The Historical Society is still trying to find names to go with faces from the Bonnibel album in order to preserve a precious piece of history. If you recognize the service member in this photo, please call the library at 417-223-4489 and ask to speak with Hazel Sheets.

