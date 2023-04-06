Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Alexander D. Huston v. Ashleigh E. Moore.

Amanda M. Gering v. Robert J. Griffin.

Bryan K. Beaver v. Crystal D. Beaver.

State of Missouri:

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Ashley McEvers. Suit on account.

Belmont Finance LLC v. Darion McVay. Breach of contract.

Terry Moore v. John Christianson. Unlawful detainer.

Adam N. Obei v. Missouri Department of Revenue. TDN of DOR Decision.

Robert A. Cummins v. Jesse H. Campbell. Other extraordinary remedy.

Patrick K. Garrett v. Janette L. Bryant. Contract-other.

Freeman Health System v. Jared B. Young. Suit on account.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Hannah R. Richie. Promissory Note.

Christie Marie Barker. DWI -- Alcohol.

The following cases were heard:

NA

State of Missouri:

Freeman Health System v. Amber M. Spencer. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Billy L. Reeves. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Juanita A. Esiel. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Brianne K. Bartow. Failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Steven J.D. Hunter. Failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Michael R. Williams. Failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Alona A. Harrison. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mysti S. McKee. Driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Brandi N. Walker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Karl D. Naggatz. Failure to proceed with caution/yield right-of-way/reduce speed when approaching stationary emergency vehicle displaying emergency light.

Jason E. De Betz-Carpenter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brianne K. Bartow. Exceeded posted speed limit.

David L. Koch. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nestor Castillo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Franchesca M. Brown-Hanney. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mysti S. McKee. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Robert A. Cummins. Property damage.

Jonathon E. Johnston. Operated motorcycle when driver's license was not validated for such operation.

Luis A. Estebane. DWI -- Alcohol.

Wanoka Castleman. Passing a bad check.

Felonies:

Eliberto Jr. Ramirez. Possession of controlled substance.

Whitney R. Hughes. Passing a bad check.

Robert Eugene Wilson. Stealing - $750 or more.

Jason W. Jackson. DWI -- Aggravated.

Steven Scott Vance. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing.

Mercedees D. Laughard. Tampering with a motor vehicle. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams of less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Justin Lee Mulkey. Domestic Assault.

The following cases were heard:

Michael D. Simmons. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jonathan E. Cogbill. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safely belt.

State of Missouri:

Leslie Slosar. Animal Abuse

Hunter A. Potter. DWI -- Alcohol.

Jeremy Brian Pointer. DWI -- Alcohol.

Alex D. Lundy. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard.

Wilma J. Hatfield. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Grace L. Hagilmai. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Jorge L. Garcia. Peace disturbance.

Jennifer L. Cummings. Stealing.

Amy Alfaro. Assault. Peace disturbance.

Jonathan E. Cogbill. DWI -- Alcohol

Felonies:

Steven Scott Vance. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing. Possession of controlled substance. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Trista Baker. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.