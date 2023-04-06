Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, April 7, The Dale Johnson and Country Review Band is playing. Cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

City of Noel Easter Egg Hunt

The city of Noel and Noel's Christmas City Event Committee will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at Noel Housing, 624 Johnson Drive. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with food, games, crafts, face-painting, and the Grand Easter Egg Hunt, with one grand prize for each age group.

Banner Church of the Nazarene

There will be special Easter activities at Banner Church of the Nazarene Sunday, April 9. Early service begins at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served 9:30-10:15 am. Easter worship service begins at 10:15 a.m; Easter Egg Hunt will follow. Everyone is welcome. Banner Church is located at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, call 417-364-7461.

Pineville Arbor Day Celebration

On April 22 at 6:30 p.m., The Pineville Tree City Adivosry Committee will give out 250 trees in conjunction with a short presentation from Missouri Conservation at The Square in Pineville.

Bella Vista Garden Club Plant Sale

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold the first of two plant sales this year on Saturday, April 22, at Village Wastewater at 380 Bella Vista Way. In recent years, the club has asked customers to set up appointments due to covid concerns. However, this year's event will be an open sale with everyone welcome from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

McDonald County Senior Center

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Bingo is held Tuesday and Thursday each week at 10 a.m. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.