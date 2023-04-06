Baseball wins third straight at Webb City

The McDonald County baseball team won its third straight game and improved to 3-0 in District 7 play with a 6-2 win at Webb City on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs (7-5) scored five runs in the first inning to take a big lead and rode a strong pitching performance from Weston Gordon to take down the Cardinals (6-5).

"I felt like our guys did a great job of being patient early on and forcing Webb's pitcher to throw strikes, and then we took advantage of the free passes and errors," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "Weston Gordon threw a great game on the mound and kept hitters off balance all night."

McDonald County only had four base hits on the day, but the Mustangs also drew seven walks, one hit batter, and took advantage of three Webb City errors.

Destyn Dowd got the big five-run inning started by reaching on an error and stole second base. He moved to third on another error.

Cross Dowd walked out of the two hole, and Destyn Dowd scored on a single by Isaac Behm.

Tucker Walters drew a walk to load the bases.

Gordon hit a sacrifice fly to score Cross Dowd to make it 2-0.

Jack Parnell then walked to load the bases again, and Behm scored on a walk by Jacob Gordon.

Devin Stone then walked to score Walters to make it 4-0. Parnell then scored when Destyn Dowd was hit by a pitch.

Webb City got a run in the bottom of the first to make it 5-1, but Weston Gordon went on to pitch five straight scoreless innings to give McDonald County a 5-1 lead going into the seventh.

In the seventh, Cross Dowd reached on a single and scored on a double by Behm to make it 6-1.

Weston Gordon retired two batters in the seventh and gave up another run to make it 6-2 before Angel Ruiz got the final out for the save.

"It was a great team win and I felt like our guys never got down even when they didn't have individual success," Alumbaugh said. "They focused on the bigger team picture and made plays when they had to."

Mustangs go 2-0 at Hollister Festival

The Mustangs picked up two wins on Saturday, April 1, at the Hollister Festival.

McDonald County beat Forsyth 7-2 in the first game before beating Williams Chrisman 6-5 in the second game.

In the win against Forsyth (6-3), the Mustangs scored four runs in the seventh inning to break open a close game.

McDonald County took a 2-0 lead in the first, but Forsyth answered with two in the bottom of the first.

The Mustangs got the lead back with a run in the second and led 3-2 until scoring four in the seventh.

McDonald County had 10 hits, led by two hits each from Tucker Walters and Devin Stone. Destyn Dowd, Isaac Behm, Weston Gordon, Jack Parnell, Fischer Sanny and Jacob Gordon each had a base hit.

Behm and Sanny each scored two runs, while Destyn Dowd, Parnell and Walters each scored a run. Jacob Gordon had two RBIs, while Behm, Sanny and Stone each had an RBI.

Behm went the distance on the mound with five strikeouts, three walks, four hits and two earned runs.

Against William Chrisman, the Mustangs scored three runs in the third and three in the fifth and held off a late William Chrisman rally to earn the win.

Cross Dowd went 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored. Behm had a hit, run and two RBIs, while Weston Gordon had two hits, a run and two RBIs.

Destyn Dowd scored two runs and had a base hit, while Jacob Gordon drove in a run.

Cross Dowd got the win with six innings pitched, five runs (one earned), five strikeouts and three walks.

Angel Ruiz picked up the save with one hit allowed and one strikeout.