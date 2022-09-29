Water Projects, Solar Power Discussed At SWC Meeting

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Water projects and solar power were the hot topics during Southwest City's regular meeting on Tuesday.

The council began by conducting the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 656, permitting Anderson Engineering to seek bids for the long-awaited water project.

Council members then heard from representatives of Abernathy Roofing and Solar regarding solar panel installation at the wastewater treatment facility.

Mayor David Blake quickly asked about the maintenance and upkeep of panels. He was told they are very durable and insured if damaged.

The representatives explained that the solar system would tie into the current electrical grid with Liberty Electric, requiring no battery storage. They also noted that the panels are guaranteed to operate at a rate of at least 85% for 25 years.

Alderman Golden said he was intrigued by the longevity of the system.

"We could see a return on our ARPA funds for 25 years," he said. "Will we be afforded this opportunity again?"

The cost of the entire solar project would be in the ballpark of $250,000. The council discussed possible grant assistance and if it was possible to use ARPA funds to apply for such grants.

City Clerk Anderson agreed to research the topic before the next meeting.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued 14 tickets, taken two reports, issued six warnings, made five arrests, responded to two motor vehicle accidents, assisted with two lock-outs, provided mutual aid to neighboring agencies three times and taken 239 calls for service.

Gow then notified the council that the radar unit in a patrol vehicle had ceased function. He provided a quote for a new radar unit in the amount of $3,250 with a 36-month warranty.

The council approved the purchase of a new radar unit.

Gow also circled back to the topic of a new printer at the police station. City Clerk Jenifer Anderson said she spoke to the company that City Hall leases a printer from and learned that, after the printer has been leased for 5 years by a municipality, the equipment belongs to the city. Anderson suggested moving the old printer into the police station and leasing a new printer at an additional cost of $4 per month.

The council approved the leasing of a new printer.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that another company would look at the north tower to propose a repair. He also reported that the one-ton pickup had been repaired and the street department was busy mowing and patching potholes.

Clark also spoke about the playground at Blankenship Park and the need for mulch around the equipment. He said, currently, wood mulch is being placed every two years on average at a cost between $1,000 and $2,000. Clark went on to quote $16,000 for rubber mulch which is expected to last 20 years without degrading.

Clark noted that the Commercial Club is willing to pay half of the amount.

Alderman Steve Golden asked if action should be taken now, as the playground traffic is slowing down for the season.

The council agreed to review the budgets and research assisting grants.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the promotion of Ray Cooper from a part-time to a full-time employee;

• Paid bills in the amount of $15,419.70.