SWC Senior Center To Hold Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

The Southwest City Senior Center will host its annual, highly acclaimed spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Life Center at Full Gospel Church.

Festivities will begin with a live musical performance by the Old Town String Band, followed by a delicious multi-course spaghetti meal. After dinner, there will be a silent auction for a variety of items, as well as a dessert auction for homemade treats.

The cost per plate is $8, and carry-out options are available. Contact Melissa Lance at 417-762-3652 for additional information.