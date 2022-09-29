Religion: Do Not Speak Evil Of Those Who Do Good

We wished Tim McCaine a happy birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. There were several spoken and unspoken prayer requests, and we prayed for rain. Doug Cory greeted the congregation.

The adult Sunday school class studied Amos 9:5-15 in the lesson "Hope in God," taught by Rick Lett. The lesson reminds us that "God controls all of His creation, everyone will face the judgment of God and believers can live with hope because God's blessings await us in eternity."

Linda Abercrombie thanked Darlene Mitchell for the beautiful fall decorations at the church and then shared the devotion "Strength to Overcome," which reminds us that God will always give us strength to face challenges. Scripture readings were from Isaiah 40:31 and Joshua 1:6.

The congregation was led in singing hymns by Susan Cory and Karen Gardner, with special praise music from Jerry and Karen. Tyrel Lett and Rick served as offering attendants.

As our pastor, Mark Hall, referred to scripture in 1 Peter 2 as he began Sunday's message "What Happens in God's Will."

He began by telling us that God sends constant reminders to be on our "A" game to not disappoint others when it comes to God's will, but we are human and will. However, God will not disappoint.

"We have great expectations of people and some we hold in high accountability, but at some point, they let us down. God won't. Keep your conduct 'cool' as a Christian."

Brother Mark referred to 1 Peter 2:11-15, which talks about the will of God and told us that "no one can speak evil of those who do good. They will, but Jesus will shame them for it." The scripture tells us to "refrain the tongue from evil."

Brother Mark continued, "The scripture talks about our conduct as Christians according to the will of God -- the do's and do not's. They are not so much about what we shouldn't do but about what we should do. Most people believe they are in God's will because they aren't living in any obvious sin, but they never consider what God would have them be doing. It is not just about what you don't do, but what you do. There is a conflict between our will and God's will. When you follow God's will, you will never be more content, happy and satisfied with life. Being in God's will and still wanting our own will is a conflict we need to control. It is like not coming to church and just reading our Bible at home. We pick out what we want to read and don't get the full dose of God. I fear for some people that the last time they were squarely in the will of God is when they were saved. It doesn't stop there. Don't leave your first love, peace, happiness, and contentment in the will of God. It is priceless, but you can get it back."

As Brother Mark referred to the scripture that tells us of God's will, he read 1 Thessalonians 5:12-28. "There are 14 do's and 3 'do not's, and verse 19 tells us we have to have the spirit. And verses 21-22 tell us 'test all things; hold fast what is good. Abstain from every form of evil.' Those do's and do not's in the scripture keep us in the will of God. It is willful negligence if you don't do the 'do's.' They will keep you in God's will and reward you with peace. The biggest fear for today's world is that people know God's will and still follow their own. You will never get content by following your own will. You only get that peace and contentment from following God's will."

Our hymn of invitation was "Wherever He Leads, I'll Go." Wayne Holly gave the benediction.

We invite you to Mill Creek Baptist Church to worship with us on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

